Sofia Vergara was weirded out by a reality TV star in painful interview moment: "I need to watch...."

Sofia Vergara looked like she’d rather be anywhere else during this 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' interview

It looks like 'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara prefers giving interviews alone rather than being teamed with reality stars. Last January, Vergara did not hide her discomfort when she was paired with 'Real Housewife of Miami' star Alexia Nepola for 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen'. As per The Things, throughout their double interaction, she candidly snubbed Nepola's presence and even avoided making eye contact. The 'Griselda' actress showcased dry humor towards the Miami businesswoman even though the latter tried to be friendly. Talk about awkwardness.

During the segment, as Nepola spilled details about the feud between her 'Real Housewives of Miami' co-stars, Vergara’s expression shifted from disgust to shock. Still, she kept her composure and responded with a neutral tone, "I think I need to watch the show," giving a cold shoulder to her co-guest again. Fans noticed Vergara's A-lister tantrums and called out her rude behavior on a Reddit thread, "I feel like Sofia’s energy gave off that she didn’t want to be there and the show wasn’t her vibe. It was kind of cringe to watch, she was not into the shot ski, the game with Alexia felt super awkward and she seemed to be pulling faces at everything Alexia said up until she started talking about Frankie. Alexia did seem to be dishing it back passive aggressively after a while too," a viewer pointed out.

Sofía Vergara at the Red Carpet for "America's Got Talent" Season 18 on September 26, 2023, in Pasadena, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Winter)

"I agree about Sofia acting like she didn’t want to be there. I think she’s doing her obligatory press tour for her new show," a fan observed. "She's been on the show with Reese Witherspoon as the other guest. She was definitely more light-hearted during that appearance so I wonder if she just wasn't feeling Alexia," a netizen chimed. "This all felt fully on Sofia (much to my surprise!). I can't blame Alexia for eventually feeling some type of way. Sofia was really putting out really "not into this; not into any of you" energy," another fan agreed. This is not the first time Vergara has offended a reality star, in 2017 she refused to take a picture with 'Real Housewives of Jersey' star Teresa Giudice.

As per EOnline, Giudice revealed the awkward encounter between them while appearing on an episode of her now-canceled 'Namaste B$tches' podcast in 2023. "Sofia Vergara's PR person and my PR person spoke together, and the two of them said, 'Let's get a picture of Teresa and Sofía together,'" she recalled. Calling herself "not a fan" of the Latina actress the reality star continued, "I didn't want a picture with her. I didn't care to take a picture with her. I'm so not like that." However, when the two met for the press photo Vergara dissed Giudice in plain sight, "When we went to go take picture, she was like standing in front of me. It's like, 'OK, that's not how you take a picture.' She was like, the most rudest woman I've ever met."

Giudice even alleged that the 'America's Got Talent' judge openly insulted her, "I saw her whole demeanor, and then I heard her say to her PR person, ‘Why you making me take a picture with that lady?'" the Jersey businesswoman said. "I was just like, 'Excuse me?' I said, 'I did not want to take a picture with you.' I said, 'I would never ask to take a picture with you.'" Giudice further criticized Vergara by saying that she wasn't a humble person to meet in real life.