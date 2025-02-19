Suge Knight recalls how Diddy pimped out Justin Bieber on ‘romantic’ trips in bombshell interview

Suge Knight also claimed that a ‘young’ Usher spent the night with him and Diddy in the same bed in an old interview

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Suge Knight once made shocking allegations about Sean "Diddy" Combs in an interview with Michael Franzese. Speaking from prison, Knight claimed Diddy had inappropriate relationships with young artists like Usher and Justin Bieber. He alleged that Usher was more than just a mentee, referring to him as Diddy’s "boyfriend," and claimed he was warned not to interfere. Knight also accused Diddy of exposing Bieber to adult situations, including drugs, alcohol, and inappropriate vacations with older men. He suggested Bieber’s humble background made him more vulnerable, arguing that he had the potential to surpass Michael Jackson’s success.

He claimed, “Everybody said what was done to Usher and they have done it to JB. Usher spent the night with him and Puffy being in the same bed. You know don’t have one of your guys do nothing to him…he, a good young man. And even Puffy got a thing.” Furthermore, talking about Bieber, he shared, “It was the saddest thing in the world what they did to Justin Bieber. No grown men are supposed to be getting high and doing drugs and drinking with kids.”

🔥 Exclusive Interview Alert! 🎤 Suge Knight spills the tea on P Diddy, Usher, Justin Bieber, and the dark side of the music industry. From shocking allegations to hidden truths, this eye-opening convo dives deep into the entertainment world's underbelly. “Justin was sleeping… pic.twitter.com/sQzmpk7QA5 — Mr Troublesome (@1st2bomb) November 13, 2024

On another note, Usher has revealed disturbing details about his time living with Diddy as a teenager, shedding light on the unsettling experiences he faced at Diddy’s residence. Following federal raids on Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami in 2024, past interviews with Usher resurfaced, bringing renewed attention to the controversial period when Usher, at just 14 years old, was sent to live with Diddy under the arrangement of L.A. Reid. Reid, who signed Usher to LaFace Records in 1993, confessed in his memoir that he wanted to have a more ‘edgy’ persona. He entrusted the young singer to Diddy, famously asking him, “Will you take this kid and teach him your swagger? Can you just give him some of your flavor?”

As per The Things, what followed was a year-long immersion in Diddy’s ‘Flavor Camp,’ which Usher later described as exposing him to things a child should never witness. During a 2016 interview on ‘The Howard Stern Show,’ Usher spoke candidly about his experiences, hinting at the wild lifestyle he was exposed to at Diddy’s home. He remarked, "I got a chance to see some things. I went there to see the lifestyle — and I saw it. I don't know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild." He also confirmed that famous artists like Biggie Smalls, Lil’ Kim, Craig Mack, Faith Evans, and Mary J Blige were frequent visitors.

These what Usher had to say about Diddy’s “PUFFY PLAVOR CAMP” at age 13 pic.twitter.com/ifc7vIujR8 — williams kehinde (@keksgatsteeze) March 27, 2024

Stern intrigued by Usher’s revelations, pressed further, asking if the young singer was truly staying up late partying with Diddy. Usher affirmed and later added details, "I can remember Outkast making their first records and being able to hear Rico [Wade] work on these songs, literally sleeping in this man's living room, being in the dungeon, just kind of being around and just trying to figure out who's who." He further said that he would never let the same thing happen to her children. Usher elaborated further in a 2004 interview, where he revealed that Diddy introduced him to "a totally different set of s*** — sex, specifically."

As per Daily Mail, Usher painted an even more problematic picture, recalling, "Sex is so hot in the industry, man. There was always girls around. You'd open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen." With Diddy now facing several lawsuits involving allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering, Usher’s past experiences at "Flavor Camp" have taken on an even darker tone. He exclaimed, "I saw him in the real time working it out, him building something from nothing, him understanding how culture and collaboration could build careers. Being able to see that, that's what I got."

Usher (L) and Sean Combs attend the ceremony honoring Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 10, 2013, in Hollywood, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael Tran)

The controversy surrounding Diddy has also reignited discussions about Justin Bieber’s early association with the mogul. Bieber, who was mentored by Usher, has since unfollowed him on Instagram, raising eyebrows about whether his decision was connected to the resurfaced allegations. Videos of Bieber’s past interactions with Diddy, including one where the rapper says, “He’s having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. I have been given custody of him. He’s signed to Usher when he did his first album. I don’t really have legal guardianship of him, but for the next 48 hours he’s with me. And we’re gonna go buck fool crazy.”