Netflix reveals select fans can watch ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episode 1 early, here’s how to apply

The first part of 'Stranger Things' Season 5 will release on Wednesday, November 26

The stage is almost set for the epic showdown between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), making the wait for 'Stranger Things' Season 5 harder than ever. While the devoted fans are eagerly waiting for Wednesday, November 26, to catch their favorite stars in action, there is a way you can watch the show two weeks early. However, as tempting as this offer may sound, there's a major catch that you need to know about.

A still from 'Stranger Things' (Image Source: Netflix | Stranger Things)

Netflix is ramping up excitement for the final season of 'Stranger Things' with two exclusive late-night screenings of the Season 5 premiere in London. The streamer revealed that tickets are limited, urging UK fans to act fast if they want a chance to attend, as per GamesRadar+. Unlike typical events, entry isn't based on a first-come, first-served system; instead, anyone over 18 can apply for a seat by registering online and using the promo code 'ST5FANS.' To fully embrace the nostalgia, Netflix further added that "80s-inspired attire is encouraged," setting the tone for the long-awaited return to Hawkins.

The streamer further announced in its press release, "Attendees will be among the first in the UK to witness the beginning of the final battle against Vecna, set in the fall of 1987." The screenings, both at a yet-to-be-revealed central London venue, will take place at 10:15 pm and 12:30 am, giving fans a chance to be among the first to see the start of Stranger Things' climactic chapter before its global debut.

To add more to the buzz, Netflix has also unveiled the first five minutes of 'Stranger Things' Season 5, and the opening takes fans back to the night of Will Byers' (Noah Schnapp) disappearance, finally revealing what happened to him in the Upside Down, as per Screen Crush. The clip shows that Will survived on his own for quite some time and even encountered Vecna long before the others did in Season 4. It begins with Will curled up in Castle Byers, softly singing The Clash's 'Should I Stay or Should I Go' to himself before a Demogorgon bursts into the hut, forcing him to flee through the eerie woods.

In a desperate attempt to escape, Will climbs a tree, but the monster quickly tracks him down, and he jumps to another branch, falls, and is ultimately dragged away into the darkness. Will is then shown unconscious and trapped in vines inside the Hawkins Public Library, the same place Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) found him in the Upside Down in Season 1. As the Demogorgon retreats, Vecna appears, attaches a vine to Will's mouth, and begins feeding dark particles into him, ominously saying, "At long last we can begin. You and I, we are going to do such beautiful things together, William," before the scene fades to black.