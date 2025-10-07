Get ready for Disney magic on 'DWTS' Season 34: Here’s the full song list that’ll make you dance along

After TikTok Night, 'Dancing With the Stars' contestants are all set to spread magic with Disney songs

Thanks to its sass and jazz, 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 is making major headlines. With Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui and partner Brandon Armstrong being eliminated last week, the remaining competitors are leaving no stone unturned to prove their worth on the dance floor. As the competition gears up for its fourth episode, the stakes are higher than ever, and this week’s theme promises to make the challenges even tougher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Airing on Tuesday, October 7, the fourth episode of the dance show will have the theme of Disney Night. Reportedly, the 11 remaining couples will dance to classic Disney songs from films like 'Aladdin,' 'Maleficent,' and 'High School Musical.' The episode will kick off with an opening number to 'Be Our Guest' from 'Beauty and the Beast,' choreographed by Mandy Moore and featuring guest Danny Gardner as Lumiere, as per TODAY.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

The remaining couples will dance to iconic songs from beloved films. Jennifer Affleck and Jan Ravnik will perform a jazz version of 'Friend Like Me' from 'Aladdin'. Meanwhile, Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko will perform a quickstep to 'Cantina Band' from 'Star Wars: A New Hope.' Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa will perform on 'Special Spice' from 'Tiana's Bayou Adventure,' while Alix Earle and Valentin Chmerkovskiy take on a Viennese Waltz to 'Once Upon a Dream' from 'Maleficent.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach will perform on 'Life Is a Highway' from 'Cars,' and Danielle Fishel with Pasha Pashkov will dance to 'I Wan’na Be Like You' from 'The Jungle Book.' On the other hand, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten will shake a leg to 'Space Mountain,' Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold will salsa to 'Bop to the Top' from 'High School Musical,' and Robert Irwin with Witney Carson will cha-cha to 'Try Everything' from 'Zootopia.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas will foxtrot to 'The Room Where It Happens' from 'Hamilton,' while Andy Richter and Emma Slater will perform a Viennese Waltz to 'Le Festin' from 'Ratatouille.' Talking about last week's Chiles took an early lead with a tango to Doechii’s 'Anxiety,' earning 24/30, the first time three consecutive eights were awarded this season, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Leavitt quickly matched Chiles' score with a samba to Mystikal’s 'Shake Ya Ass,' while Earle and Efron followed closely with 23/30.