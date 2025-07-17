Love Taylor Sheridan shows? You can now visit the iconic cafe from ‘Landman’ — but there's a catch

The Patch Cafe from ‘Landman’ is coming to life for die-hard fans — and the location makes it even better

If you're a fan of ‘Landman’, then you're probably familiar with the iconic cafe featured in the hit series — and now, it's coming to life for a limited time. The Patch Cafe, a beloved hangout spot in the show where characters bond over cold Michelob Ultras or dig into chicken-fried steak, will soon be recreated in real life for fans of ‘Landman’ to experience firsthand.

As per Star-Telegram, the cafe will be made available at the San Diego Comic-Con. Those unaware of the grand convention that attracts a massive audience ranging from comic book nerds to those keeping track of each episode of several series, it will be held from July 24 to 27. While the highly anticipated event will be held on the previously mentioned dates, the set and the cafe will be available for the fans to visit from July 23 to the last day of the convention.

It is just another attraction that Paramount will have at the SDCC 2025. Other such experiences will be made available from ‘Dexter: Resurrection,’ ‘Mission: Impossible,’ as well as ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.’ As per the outlet, the description for the ‘Landman’ activation reads, “Step into an authentic slice of Midland, Texas, and kick back in a faithful recreation of the series’ favorite watering hole. Guests can order up signature drinks at the bar in a M-Tex souvenir mug.” According to reports, this interactive event will be set inside the Happy Does bar in San Diego at 340 Fifth Ave. Moreover, what makes the bar even more special is that anyone can attend the Paramount experience, and no SDCC badge is required for entry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landman (@landmanpplus)

‘Landman’ happens to be a “modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of West Texas oil rigs.” The series showcases Billy Bob Thornton in the leading role. Besides Thornton, the intriguing series also stars Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Paulina Chávez, Jacob Lofland, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Colm Feore, and Mark Collie. Joining them were other big names such as Michael Peña, Andy Garcia, as well as the Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who were seen making guest appearances in the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landman (@landmanpplus)

While the first season of the thriller drama concluded on January 12, another outing is expected soon. The show comes from Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, who are also known to have worked on the ‘Boomtown’ Texas Monthly podcast. The second season of ‘Landman’ was announced back in March this year, following months of speculation around the series. Chris McCarthy, the President and CEO of Paramount Media Networks, announced the renewal, stating, “Landman was one of the biggest shows of the year because of Taylor Sheridan’s unique ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, harnessing the Neo-western themes of rugged individualism, ambition and working-class struggles set against contemporary debates around energy, climate change and economic growth.”