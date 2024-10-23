Michael Buble has just made the biggest mistake of his 'The Voice' tenure!

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Bublé's character voice contest featured crooner Edward Preble facing off against folk artist Mark Shiiba

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: This season marks Michael Bublé's debut as a coach on 'The Voice,' where he brings a fresh perspective to the competition. Michael, who is known for his distinctive sound that evokes the classic pop of the past, set out to discover unique voices during the Blind Auditions—and he succeeded.

Michael now has the enviable challenge of contrasting those voices in the Battle round. Michael pitted the folk stylings of Mark Shiiba against singer Edward Preble in a contest for character voice. 19-year-old Edward, an artist from Fernandina Beach, Florida, is like a human time capsule from a different era. Wearing a suit from the early 20th century and a voice to match, he came to rehearsals and performances looking dapper. Mark, a 29-year-old Swarthmore, Pennsylvania native, channeled mid-century singer-songwriters with a voice that is simultaneously powerful and plaintive, while maintaining a relaxed beach ambiance.

Mark Shiiba and Edward Preble getting coached by Michael Buble ahead of 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles (Instagram/@michaelbuble)

Michael Bublé struggled to find a song to fit both Mark Shiiba and Edward Preble's styles for 'The Voice' Battles

Michael was confident he could find a song that would resonate with both Mark and Edward, despite their contrasting styles. Finding a song that suited both of their wildly disparate singing styles was Michael's biggest task as a coach. He ultimately settled on Louis Armstrong's heartbreaking classic, 'What a Wonderful World.'

According to Michael, Louis created something that had never been heard before, irrevocably altering the course of music. Edward, a classic standards singer complete with a fedora, studied music and is regarded as one of the finest vocalists in the genre. On the other hand, Mark possesses a unique tone that may not resonate with everyone. Michael encouraged Mark to connect with the song on an emotional level rather than just sing it. Michael demonstrated for him. It was considerably more within Edward's wheelhouse.

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Buble struggled to find a song that fit both Mark Shiiba and Edward Preble's styles (Instagram/@michaelbuble)

Mark Shiiba and Edward Preble deliver 2 very distinct performances of Louis Armstrong's 'What a Wonderful World'

Invoking a traditional tone and images of darkly lit barrooms and cigar smoke, Edward selected the first line of Louis's renowned tune. Mark took the second line, and the two of them traded notes, passing the song back and forth and occasionally joining together for the harmonies.

Although they each delivered radically different renditions of the song, their performances surprisingly complemented each other. Both are masters of their craft. Edward conceals himself behind a rat pack cliché while having a lovely tone and being able to avoid a standard. In contrast, while Mark's voice may not possess conventional beauty, it is genuine and sincere.

He gave it his all with this song, even though it pushed him outside his comfort zone. The battle was nearly two distinct tunes, with Edward delivering a stunningly traditional rendition of Louis's classic on one hand. On the other hand, Mark moved us to tears with his distinctive and sensitive voice. He served as a reminder of why he deserved a second chance, showcasing his talent under Michael's guidance. His unique voice brought fresh life to the song, perfectly aligning with Edward's style. However, it felt somewhat basic and bland in comparison.

Michael Bublé sets himself up to lose first season of 'The Voice'

For Michael, this choice was deeply personal. He determined that Edward's measured performance ultimately earned him the victory. Mark's cool rendition ultimately ended up on the cutting room floor. Given how difficult it will be for Edward to stay after this round, this could have been Michael's worst coaching decision to date. Unlike Mark's modern approach, he lacks the necessary support. We’re truly sorry that Mark wasn’t saved!

Michael Buble sends Mark Shiiba home after 'The Voice' Season 26 Battles (Facebook/@michaelbuble/Instagram/@markshiibamusic)

