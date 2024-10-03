How much does it cost to attend an event at Trixie Mattel's 'This Is It!'? 'RHOSLC' stars party at drag queen's bar

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Whitney Rose organized a trip to Milwaukee, with a stop at Trixie Mattel's renowned bar, This Is It!

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Whitney Rose has a strong friendship with Drag Queen Trixie Mattel and frequently visits her friend’s home. After the dramatic vacation at Trixie Motel, Whitney invited her co-stars to the drag queen's bar in Wisconsin.

Whitney organized a girls' trip to Milwaukee, with a stop at Trixie’s renowned bar, 'This Is It!', for an exciting drag show. As one of the oldest and longest-running bars in Milwaukee, Trixie's venue hosts three to four drag shows each week. The cost for each event ranges from $5 to $75, with attendees under 21 paying higher prices than those over 21. Trixie's meet-and-greet at 'This Is It!' bar is the most expensive event, with tickets starting at $75. The Bravo show ladies would attend the regular event at the bar for a night of fun. Whitney, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Angie Katsanevas, and Mary Cosby along with newcomers, Bronwyn Newport and Britani Bateman party at the bar and gather tips for the bartenders.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 stars to visit Trixie Mattel's bar in Milwaukee (Instagram/@bravotv)

Why did drag queen Trixie Mattel buy the 'This Is It!' bar?

Business partners June Brehm and Michael Laton were the original owners who opened the 'This Is It!' bar in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1968. In 2016, the bar was bequeathed to bartender George Schneider, who maintained its cozy and nostalgic atmosphere. He later invited drag queen Trixie Mattel to become a co-owner of the establishment.

During the pandemic, Trixie offered her support to George and the historic bar as it faced challenges in staying afloat. Additionally, the drag queen has many cherished memories associated with the bar, as it is located in her hometown. It was also George who served Trixie her very first drink.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 stars visit Trixie Mattel's oldest bar in Milwaukee (Instagram/@trixiemattel)

How did Whitney Rose and Trixie Mattel become friends?

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Whitney Rose and Trixie Mattel have been close friends for the last few years after she met the drag queen for the first time during a tour of her Palm Springs motel. Angie Katsanevas also joined Whitney during the tour of Trixie Motel. However, Whitney and Trixie felt an instant connection and they started hanging out together.

They also collaborated with Whitney supporting Trixie's cosmetic brand. Trixie also gifted Whitney a basket of makeup and brushes. Additionally, Whitney also recently helped out Trixie with a drag show at her Milwaukee bar 'This Is It!'

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Whitney Rose has a close friendship with Trixie Mattel (@bravo)

Catch the thrilling drama of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.