Is Bronwyn Newport the new villain? 'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie in hot water after badmouthing about costars

SALT LAKE CITY UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Bronwyn Newport has seemingly bagged the villain status. It's just the second episode of the Bravo show and Bronwyn has already found herself in the middle of the drama stirring pots and jeopardizing friendships of her co-stars.

Bronwyn has been trying her hardest to win over her co-stars, but little does she know, Heather Gay is already questioning her motives. The Bravo show newbie has been close friends with Lisa Barlow, openly siding with her during the explosive feud with Whitney Rose. After badmouthing Whitney, Bronwyn shot down Heather's suggestion for Lisa to resolve things with her, insisting it wasn't necessary.

Bronwyn has ended the hopes of the friends' reconciliation but she managed to form a great bond with Whitney. She showed Whitney that she was her biggest supporter and the feud was Lisa's fault. However, Bronwyn's efforts to stir the pot backfired when Heather called her out in front of the other housewives. Bronwyn has been evolving as a true villain and could sabotage the whole group.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Heather Gay slammed Bronwyn Newport

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Heather Gay has been noticing Bronwyn Newport since day one and has identified the real side of the newbie. She didn't get the good vibe from Bronwyn and never trusted her. Although Bronwyn claimed she was on the show to make friends, her recent behavior proved Heather was right all along and the newbie just wanted drama.

Heather was furious over Bronwyn badmouthing Whitney Rose and called her out in the confessional. She has seemingly received Monica Garcia vibes from Bronwyn and claimed to the cameras, "This is the type of energy that’s burned me in the past. And I feel very wary of someone who has such strong, harsh opinions about people that they're just meeting for the first time."

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Bronwyn Newport mocks Britani Bateman's style

'RHOSLC' Season 5newbie Bronwyn Newport is not a girls' girl as she didn't hold herself back from mocking Britani Bateman and her style. During the premiere episode, Heather's friend Britani was not aware of the luxurious brand and she called Bronwyn's Saint Laurent's $15k coat a costume.

Bronwyn was offended by Britani's statement and mocked her outfit. In the latest episode, Bronwyn continued the mockery and claimed that Britani couldn't even pronounce some the brand's names.

