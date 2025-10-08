Leonardo DiCaprio in talks to join Michael Mann’s ‘Heat 2’ — here’s all you need to know

'Heat 2' will be based on a 2022 crime novel written by Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner

The highly anticipated sequel to Michael Mann's 1995 crime drama classic, 'Heat', has found a new home. According to a recent report by Deadline, United Artists, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, is currently in final negotiations to take over the new project from Warner Bros. The media outlet reported that Leonardo DiCaprio is in talks to play the role of Chris Shiherlis, the character was previously played by Val Kilmer in the 1995 original. Up until this moment, no offers have been made to any other actors for the sequel to the iconic movie. Mann will write and direct the sequel.

Previously, 'Heat 2' had been in development at Warner Bros, but when the two sides couldn't come to the same terms on a budget, the studio allowed Mann to shop it elsewhere. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the initial budget proposal stood at $230 million. After going back and forth, Mann got the budget down to $170 million. On the other hand, Warner Bros was willing to make the film on a budget of $135 million or $140 million. Sources have stated that Warner Bros was ready to push the budget to $150 million if Mann agreed to make a 'Heat 3' after 'Heat 2.' Their budget disputes led to the fallout. Eventually, Amazon MGM Studios agreed to Mann's terms and conditions.

At the time of writing this article, plans to shoot 'Heat 2' have been scheduled for next year. Mann will produce the upcoming film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Scott Stuber, and Nick Nesbit. For the unversed, 'Heat 2' will be based on the 2022 crime novel written by Mann and Meg Gardiner. 'Heat 2' will serve as both a prequel and a sequel to his 1995 crime film 'Heat.' The storyline of the film will revolve around the formative years of homicide detective Vincent Hanna (played by Al Pacino in the original) and criminals Neil McCauley (played by Robert De Niro) and Chris Shiherlis, while also exploring the aftermath of the climactic events of 'Heat.'