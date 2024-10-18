From that red wine incident to legal battle with father-in-law, ‘FLVBW’ star Kalyani Saha Chawla's life is far from boring

DELHI, INDIA: 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' newcomer Kalyani Saha Chawla has been in the limelight for both her personal and professional life. For the unversed, Kalyani is the founder of Rezon, a brand specializing in luxury silverware and home decor. She was previously married to Vishal Chawla. Although their marriage has ended in separation, they have a daughter named Tahira Tara Chawla together. Currently, the specific reason for their breakup remains unclear.

Over the years, this Delhi-based socialite has often grabbed headlines for her personal life rather than her professional endeavors. Nearly a decade ago, DJ Aqeel's wife Farah Khan Ali threw a glass of red wine on Kalyani during a house party after learning about her affair with her cousin Soni Aggarwal's husband Rohit Aggarwal. That incident is still fresh in people's memories.

Soon after, Kalyani and her food retailer beau Rohit pulled the plug on their relationship. Apart from this, Kalyani was also involved in a legal battle with her former father-in-law Ravi Chawla after allegations that Ravi had been unfairly withholding funds from his granddaughter, Tahira emerged online.

Did 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Kalyani Saha Chawla date Vikram Gandhi?

Following her separation from her husband Vishal Chawla, Kalyani Saha Chawla was romantically linked to renowned investment banker Vikram Gandhi. At that point, Kalyani decided to debunk the dating rumors swirling in the air.

“It’s rubbish. People can't accept a single working mother and respect me for my work. Vikram and I only just met and know each other through common friends. In fact, we barely know each other," she said, as per Bangalore Mirror.

Who is Kalyani Saha Chawla dating now?

Kalyani Saha Chawla is one of the latest additions to the cast of Netflix's hit reality show 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.' Talking about her current relationship status, Kalyani is riding solo now. In her leisure time, she likes to travel with her daughter Tahira.

While having a chat with Livemint, the art collector spoke about her personal life and shared, "I finish work very late on most days, so I socialise only on weekends, unless it’s a special occasion. I work out at least four times a week - that’s my me-time ritual."

"I also spend about 40 minutes in prayers every morning, it’s a habit not a ritual. My getaways with my daughter, Tahira Tara Chawla, are my best self-indulgence," she told the media outlet.

