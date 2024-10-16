James Wan teases BTS photo of his much-anticipated horror film, says it’s the 'end of an era'

LOS ANGELS, CALIFORNIA: James Wan certainly knows how to keep horror fans on their toes, as the renowned filmmaker shared an image from the set of 'The Conjuring: Last Rite' on Tuesday, October 15. The upcoming film is set to be the fourth and last installment in the 'The Conjuring' franchise, marking the conclusion of the iconic horror saga.

The highly anticipated film, directed by Michael Chaves will premiere on September 5, 2025. The film will feature Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as paranormal researchers and demonologists, with Ben Hardy and Mia Tomlinson playing pivotal characters.

What picture did James Wan share about 'The Conjuring: Last Rite?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Wan (@creepypuppet)

Wan shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set, which included seats for franchise mainstays Wilson and Farmiga. He captioned the post, "Always good to see and hang out with old friends." Going to miss everyone. "End of an era."

The caption subtly confirms that this will indeed be the final chapter of 'The Conjuring' franchise. It's worth noting that 'The Conjuring,' which made its debut in 2013, was so highly received by the fans that it contributed to starting a whole new horror-infused universe that included multiple spinoffs.

Fans express their disappointment at the end of 'The Conjuring' franchise

Steve Coulter, Vera Farmiga, and Patrick Wilson in a still from The Conjuring' (@warnerbros/@michaeltackett)

As soon as Wan shared the image on Instagram, fans quickly flooded the comments, sharing their thoughts on the end of 'The Conjuring' franchise. An emotional fan said, "Stop I’m gonna cry. This is really the last one fr." Another fan added, "Can't believe our childhood is gonna end. Why don't we continue the journey of Ed and Lorraine Warren's real life so that the next generation can know what the power this couple holds from 1926-2018."

One fan wrote, "Why do all good things come to an end?" Appreciating Wan's work, another fan added, "Sad to see this saga come to a close 🥹. You’ve shaped a legendary universe to creep on through the hearts and minds of the masses. Congratulations and Godspeed on your future endeavors." One fan, pleading for the franchise to continue, commented, "So don't end it, we would love 'The Conjuring 64." "Can we not, I’m not emotionally prepared to say goodbye," wrote another emotional fan.

What could be the plot of 'The Conjuring: Last Rite'?

Simon Delaney, Vera Farmiga, Simon McBurney, Frances O'Connor, and Patrick Wilson in a still from 'The Conjuring' 2 (@warnerbros)

The plotline of 'The Conjuring: Last Rite' is still under wraps, but it is expected that the Warren couple will once again embark on a terrifying quest to find the sinister truth behind nefarious powers. What intrigues me most is how the creators will bid farewell to this legendary duo, who have become fan favorites.

Furthermore, I feel that there could have been many more films exploring the Warrens' experiences in combating evil entities, so why is this the end of their journey? Perhaps the Warren couple will be depicted as retiring in this film, or it may conclude with a bittersweet finale where they triumph over evil at a significant personal cost, providing emotional closure to their story. Overall, it will be a painful moment to say goodbye to the fan-favorite characters, especially as the possibility of their deaths looms.

