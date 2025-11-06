‘Wonder Man’ trailer proves Marvel still has surprises, and maybe a secret hero hiding in plain sight

Marvel Studios is turning the camera on itself in ‘Wonder Man.’ It’s the upcoming Disney+ series that dives into the world of Hollywood, superheroes, and the messy space where the two collide. The newly released trailer for the series doesn’t just tease another costumed adventure. It promises a sharp, self-aware satire about fame, filmmaking, and the price of ambition in a world already overflowing with heroes. Described by Marvel as both “a story about filmmaking and ambition” and “a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry,” ‘Wonder Man’ is shaping up to be one of the studio’s most meta projects to date.

The show stars Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (‘Watchmen,’ ‘Aquaman’) as Simon Williams. He plays a struggling actor desperate to revive his fading career by landing the lead role in a reboot of a campy sci-fi superhero franchise called ‘Wonder Man.’ The new trailer opens with a familiar tone of satire and desperation. We see Williams auditioning under the watchful eye of eccentric director Von Kovak, played by Zlatko Burić. He’s best known for his scene-stealing performance in ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and a recent cameo in ‘Superman.’

Also returning to the Marvel fold is Ben Kingsley, reprising his fan-favorite role as Trevor Slattery, the washed-up actor from ‘Iron Man 3’ and ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’ This time, Slattery becomes both mentor and mirror to Williams, as they confront the chaotic, image-obsessed world of Hollywood filmmaking. In one standout moment from the trailer, Simon looks his agent squarely in the eye and declares, “I need to be in this movie. I was born to play this character.” But there’s a catch: Simon may actually be more “super” than he lets on.

Subtle visual clues throughout the footage, from his glowing red eyes to a faint, crackling energy pulsing through his hands, suggest that Williams is secretly harboring real powers. The final seconds of the trailer seal the irony, as a production assistant hands him a waiver reading, “Confirm you don’t have superpowers.” With a straight face, he signs it. This duality, between the fake and the real, between performance and power, lies at the core of ‘Wonder Man.’ Longtime comic fans will recognize the character’s roots: in the comics, Simon Williams was transformed into Wonder Man after villain Baron Zemo exposed him to “ionic energy.”

It granted him incredible strength, speed, and near-immortality, as per Polygon. His complicated history with the Avengers makes him both an ally and a reluctant hero. With a mix of industry satire, meta humor, and classic superhero storytelling, the show seems poised to break away from Marvel’s usual formula while still winking at its own legacy. According to CBR, the eight-episode series is set to premiere on Disney+ on January 27, 2026. It’ll offer fans a fresh, tongue-in-cheek look at what it means to be a hero —and an actor —in a world where the two roles might be dangerously intertwined.