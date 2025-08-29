ABC confirms judges for ‘American Idol’ Season 24 — but one familiar name is missing

‘American Idol’ Season 24 is set to hit the TV screen soon. With online auditions nearing, who are the judges set to appear on the panel?

The upcoming season of ‘American Idol’ looks exciting. According to recent reports, ABC has announced its future judging panel. Interestingly, the three judges who intrigued the viewers with their flawless decisions last season are set to make a return. Luke Bryan, as well as Lionel Richie, are the ones stepping back on the panel. Notably, joining them will be the newest judge, Carrie Underwood.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, all three judges have signed new deals and are set to continue their venture on the reality TV show. For those unversed, the highly anticipated season will be the ninth outing of ‘American Idol’ on the ABC network and a 24th season overall. Bryan and Richie have been associated with ‘American Idol’ throughout its long run on ABC. Underwood joined the singing competition in the last season, after a long time, judge and singer Katy Perry bid farewell to the show. Interestingly, Underwood also won ‘American Idol’ Season 4, back in 2005. That same season, Bo Bice was the runner-up.

It was in 2018 that Richie, Perry, and Bryan became the new trio of judges for ‘American Idol’ Season 16, according to Deadline. Before them, the panel consisted of Jennifer Lopez, Harry Connick Jr., and Keith Urban. Since the time she won her accolade on the reality show, Underwood has also nabbed eight Grammy awards. She won her first two Grammy awards in 2007, for Female Country Vocal Performance and New Artist. A year later, she won took home the trophy for Female Country Vocal Performance, again. In 2009, she bagged the same category for the third time. However, in 2010, Underwood won in the Country Collaboration with Vocals category. In 2013 and 2015, she won Country Solo Performance. Her latest Grammy win was in 2022, where she bagged the trophy in the Roots Gospel Album category.

The outlet also suggests that it was only Ryan Seacrest, whose name was absent during ABC’s announcement. The longtime host of the reality show has not yet signed a deal and has an uncertain future on ‘American Idol.’ Seacrest was last seen on TV screens hosting a reality game show, ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ He was seen taking over the role of Pat Sajak, who retired from his long-time role. Seacrest was seen hosting the aforementioned game show alongside Vanna White. However, insiders believe that Seacrest will make a return to the singing competition.

THR also reports that the auditions for the next season of ‘American Idol’ will begin on August 26. This will begin with the ‘Idol Across America’ virtual rounds, giving a chance to the contestants to showcase their talent in front of Idol producers. ‘American Idol’ has been a great success for ABC. Its last season averaged about 7.3 million cross-platform viewers just within five weeks. Moreover, the show’s seven-day linear audience was 5.87 million viewers for the Sunday show. The next season of ‘American Idol’ will air in the first quarter of 2026.