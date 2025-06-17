If ‘DWTS’ goes for a ‘villain’ edit this season, one contestant will surely be the first choice

One 'DWTS' contestant is pitching himself to be featured in the show's potential 'villain edit'.

Reality shows often have ‘villain edits’ in which a particular contestant is shown in a negative light through the power of editing. ‘Dancing with the Stars’, deemed a family-friendly show, has never once had such edits throughout its run. However, one should never say never. TV presenter Osher Günsberg is set to join the highly anticipated season of ‘DWTS’ Australia and recently shared his two cents before the show’s premiere. Speaking to Yahoo! Lifestyle, the reality TV veteran quipped that he could be the first-ever subject for the show’s ‘villain edit.’ Günsberg, who has been on shows like 'Australian Idol', 'The Bachelor', and 'The Masked Singer', is pumped to make his dancing debut.

“I did my best to make sure I could give the judges a good reason to do the thing that they're paid to do,” he said. However, he admitted that the format of ‘DWTS’ is 'boring' for him. “You want to be like, 'How am I going to get these judges to do the thing that people love them for?'” he shared. Nevertheless, Günsberg believes that he played his part on the show pretty well. “But they might go for the villain edit, I don’t know!” he warned. 'The Masked Singer' alum admitted that it would be 'fun' if he were portrayed like that, but the viewers will have to tune in to find out.

More than dancing, Günsberg found it 'hard' to be in the same room as 'Gold Logie' winner Sonia Kruger and working with her every day. ‘DWTS’ US is also headed for its 34th season, which will premiere sometime in the Fall of 2025. The makers have only confirmed two participants so far, and they are Robert Irwin and Alix Earle. The former is a young wildlife conservationist and the son of the late Steve Irwin. Robert’s debut in the dance competition wouldn’t be the first one for the Irwin family. His older sister, Bindi, not only participated but also won season 21 of the show.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Robert admitted that he’s grateful to have his big sister as an example before being part of the show. “You have no idea how grateful I am to have Bindi go through this experience. Just such an incredible shining light,” he stressed. He also recalled being thrilled while watching Bindi compete on the beloved dance competition and thought it was the 'coolest' thing ever. Imagining his own journey on the show, he shared that he is ecstatic that the dream has finally turned into a reality.

During the interview, Bindi claimed that her brother has “kindness and charm” that will draw the audience to him. “The genuine passion, dedication, and determination that comes from within. And that's what, I think, will set you apart,” Bindi told her brother. As for Earle, she’s a social media influencer who received some backlash over being cast. But she didn’t address the negative comments and expressed nothing but excitement over her ‘DWTS’ debut. Speaking to E! News, Earle admitted she wants to 'push' herself in the experience. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she added.