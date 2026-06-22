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Who plays Azul Ramos? Here's where you've seen Yellowstone’s ‘Dutton Ranch’ star before

Azul Ramos works as a foreman at Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton's ranch, however, we've seen him in some pretty popular shows.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
A still of supporting actor J. R. Villareal (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @realjvilla)
A still of supporting actor J. R. Villareal (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @realjvilla)

'Dutton Ranch' has definitely endeared itself to audiences in a remarkably short span of time. Apart from being a new addition to the 'Yellowstone' franchise, 'Dutton Ranch' works extremely well as a standalone series. While Season 1 of the show most definitely banks on the brilliance of seasoned actors Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, several supporting actors lend credibility to the gritty and unrelenting world of the Paramount+ show. J.R. Villarreal, who plays Azul Ramos, is one such character, and members of the audience wouldn't be wrong to think they've seen him elsewhere before. 

Azul works as a foreman at Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton's ranch. His day-to-day activities involve ensuring that everything runs smoothly at the ranch and remains under control amid their ongoing rivalry with the 10-Petal ranch. Villarreal isn't an instantly recognizable actor; however, he has appeared in a handful of projects, including another 'Yellowstone' spinoff. Villarreal started his Hollywood career as a child actor and first earned recognition for his role in the 2006 film 'Akeelah and the Bee,' alongside industry veterans Laurence Fishburne, Keke Palmer, and Angela Bassett. 

J. R. Villareal in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+)
J. R. Villarreal in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Paramount+)

Throughout the next decade and into the 2010s, Villarreal mostly appeared in smaller roles across films and TV shows during this period. His next prominent appearance was in the 2022 Disney series 'Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion,' where he appeared as Black Scorpion. About a year later, he was seen as Tio Tonio in the Netflix teen dramedy 'Freeridge.' Unfortunately, the series was pulled back by the streaming platform after just one season. Villarreal featured in another Taylor Sheridan-produced Paramount+ Western drama, 'Landman,' two years before taking on the role of Azul Ramos in 'Dutton Ranch.' The neo-Western series, set against the backdrop of the Texas oil industry, follows the world of the oil business and has become another major entry in Sheridan's television universe.

J. R. Villareal in a still from 'Landman' (Image Source: Paramount+)
J. R. Villarreal in a still from 'Landman' (Image Source: Paramount+)

Villarreal featured prominently as a supporting actor in the debut season of 'Landman.' He portrayed Manuel, a crew member of the oil-drilling company, appearing in episodes 3 to 6. His character arc saw him assault Jacob Lofland's Cooper Norris, leading to a confrontation with Cooper's father, Tommy Norris. As a result, Manuel was confronted and beaten by Cooper's father and the primary protagonist of 'Landman', i.e., Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris. As a result of his violent behavior, Manuel was arrested, and that's where his character arc ended on the show. Speaking about Manuel in a 2024 interview with LRM Online, Villarreal had commented, "He's a little hard to like, but he's got a good heart. "His heart's in the right place, and he's just standing up for his family at the end of the day, so however people take that, they're gonna take it. But he's a little rough on the edges." 'Dutton Ranch' is exclusively available on Paramount+. 

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