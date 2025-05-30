‘DWTS’ might break its biggest tradition yet with a pairing fans have never seen before — and we can’t wait

With Season 34 on the horizon, ‘DWTS’ is hinting at bold new couple pairings and big surprises

It looks like 'Dancing with the Stars' is all set to push the boundaries. Set against the unique backdrop of celebrities shaking their legs with pro dancers, 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 has to be one of the most anticipated shows of 2025. With Robert Irwin and Alix Earle already confirmed contestants, the anticipation is peaking through the roof. However, it looks like the show is all set to push the envelope, and viewers can witness something new on the show.

(L-R) Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli in a still from Instagram (Image source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Dancing With the Stars' executive producer Ryan O’Dowd addressed the show's inclusivity and future potential for same-sex pairings in an interview with Deadline. O'Dowd talked about the possibility of a new pairing format. He revealed that he's open to another male-male pairing if the right celebrity is on board. O'Dowd also acknowledged past efforts at representation, referencing Season 31 when Darius Jeremy Pierce, known as Shangela, danced with male pro Gleb Savchenko.

Shangela performed throughout the season in drag, and for their finale, Savchenko joined in by donning full drag himself, which was another milestone in the show's push for inclusivity and creativity. So far, 'Dancing With the Stars' has not featured two men who both outwardly present as males competing together as dance partners. O'Dowd said he loves it when the show does "things that have never been done before," while citing the moment when rugby player Ilona Maher became the first female celebrity to lift her pro partner, Alan Bersten.

O'Dowd also praised the Argentine tango performance by pros Derek Hough and Mark Ballas last season, calling it a standout moment. He emphasized the show’s ongoing commitment to innovation, stating, "We are constantly looking at the ways by which we can push the envelope and produce a show that reflects and represents society as a whole." When asked specifically about the possibility of two male celebrities competing together again, O'Dowd replied, "I wouldn't rule it out. It's something that we're continuing to discuss."

O'Dowd further shared about the show's ongoing evolution, even in its 34th season. He said, "[W]e try to consistently reinvent and garner new viewers. We're always trying to push the envelope. And so there's work to be done." In the same conversation, O’Dowd also opened up about the sudden surge of voters in the last season. "I’ve asked myself the same question," he admitted. He credited the spike to "the engagement from the younger audience," noting that last season "was so much more meaningful than any season prior." O'Dowd further said, "That demo is much more inclined to be active when it comes to voting. They've grown up with it, they're able to vote on their phones, they're able to vote online. It is just part of their everyday life."

Notably, ABC officially renewed 'Dancing With the Stars' for Season 34 on April 22, 2025, as per TV Insider. The official Instagram page announced with the caption, "Cue the celebration dance, another season of #DWTS is coming to ABC and Disney+! Next day on Hulu." The show is set to return in fall 2025, airing Tuesdays at 8 pm in a two-hour slot, followed by 'High Potential'. An exact premiere date has yet to be confirmed.