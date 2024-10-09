'The Voice' coach Michael Buble's fake sob story exposes NBC show's rehearsed plot

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Buble has recently crossed all limits in an electrifying bid to win over aspiring vocalists. Determined to claim victory, this NBC coach isn’t above bending the truth if it means attracting the most talented contenders to his team.

Michael has recently shared a movie plot claiming his sob story proving just how scripted and rehearsed the NBC show is. In an attempt to sway Jamison Puckett. Michael claimed that he moved to LA at the age of 21. He further noted that he was at the underground club where they used to fight and weren't allowed to talk about it.

Sound familiar? It seems Michael's sob story was a direct nod to the plot of the 1999 classic 'Fight Club', featuring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton. But he's not alone in this theatrical approach as Blake Shelton has also resorted to similar tactics to win over contestants. The NBC show's producers are orchestrating the drama behind the scenes!

Michael Bubble caught lying on 'The Voice' Season 26 (@nbc)

What lies Michael Bubble has told on 'The Voice'?

Michael Bubble made his debut with the latest 'The Voice' Season 26 and has told multiple lies which are hard to track. Among his most memorable fibs were claims about being on the Titanic and declaring an anniversary to connect with the contestants emotionally despite it wasn't.

He even playfully claimed he wore a toupee! With his quirky talent for spinning whimsical tales during the Blind Auditions, he kept everyone guessing, prompting host Carson Daly to step in and ask what was happening.

Michael Bubble has shared multiple fake stories on 'The Voice' (@nbc)

'The Voice' star Jamison Puckett performs his new song

'The Voice' star Jamison Puckett is a singer and songwriter who made his singing debut with church gigs. He has recently launched his cover of the Journey classic 'Faithfully' for his NBC show Blind Audition. Jamison's impressive cover earned him two chair turns from Michael Buble and Reba McEntire.

He currently serves as the Director of Worship at Bel Air Church after earning his Arts degree from Southeastern University. His experience includes roles as a barista at Starbucks, a videographer, a photographer, and a freelance musician. Recently, he married the love of his life and welcomed their first children.

'The Voice' star Jamison Puckett performed the original song during his Blind Audition (@nbc)

'The Voice' Season 26 premieres on Mondays at 8 pm ET on NBC.