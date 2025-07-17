Nurses by day, dancers by night? This 'AGT' group had everyone on their feet — until one judge hit the X

Dressed in formal office attire, GRV delivered a high-energy act and had everyone clapping, but one judge was unimpressed

'America's Got Talent' has been entertaining viewers for decades, and with season 20, the bar has only gone higher. On July 16, during episode seven of the show, audiences got to watch yet another amazing act—one that challenges anybody who claims that they have seen it all. The group that introduced itself as GRV from Anaheim, California. "We are a team full of nurses, engineers, everything, you can name it," a member of the group said, before adding, "but at the end of the day, what we really want to do is dance!"

The group was dressed in formal office attire—white button-down shirts, navy blue trousers, grey blazers, and blue ties. Playing real-life characters, GRV delivered an electrifying performance with flawless synchronization, reflecting years of practice. The dance routine showcased monotonous office life in motion, but with a twist. Despite the large number of dancers on stage, each move stood out, making it appear effortless. When their performance ended, the judges, Mel B and Simon Cowell, were on their feet, along with the studio audience, who couldn't stop hooting and cheering for the group. But just as GRV was reveling in the moment, judge Howie Mandel pressed the red buzzer in the middle of their act, leaving everyone in shock and prompting Cowell to ask, "What was that?!

A screenshot of GRV group during 'AGT' audition season 20 (Cover Image Source: YouTube/'AGT')

Mandel explained that even though they were a "well-oiled troupe, but this is season 20. This needs to be bigger, better than we've ever had on this stage." Fortunately for GRV, Mandel was on his own with that opinion. Mel B, who was seemingly impressed, said, "I think he's out of his mind for a start, there's so much originality in that." Pointing at Mandel, she said, "Are you kidding me?" Even Sofía Vergara added, "You guys have so much potential...I think it was spectacular." Cowell agreed, saying, "I saw and felt the energy and the dedication that went into this." He further added, "This is what the show is about, regular people with regular jobs, coming out in front of America, think you have to respect that," before giving his verdict as, "Yes."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Company (@companyfam)

It wasn't only the judges—'AGT' fans also rushed in to comment on the video on YouTube. Praising the group, a viewer wrote, "GRV is one of the hardest working teams I’ve ever seen and deserves every good thing that comes their way." Echoing the sentiment, another said, "Brilliant choreography - VERY clever incorporation of the 'office furniture' + the fact that the dancing was AMAZING !" Noting the creative storytelling, a netizen added, "It is an amazing set! It tells a story that every dancer can relate to, and it does it with incredible choreography and use of props! These dancers love their craft!"

According to the founder of GRV, David Lim's Tumblr page, the group was founded in 2007, and it got its name from the word "groove.” However, Lim also explained that," WE DIDN’T WANT A WORD TO DEFINE US OR HELP DESCRIBE US. We just let our dancing do that. IT’S OUR DANCING THAT GIVES A DEFINITION TO THE WORD GRV AND NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND.”