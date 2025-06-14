Simon Cowell was having a ‘terrible day’ until this 47-year-old ‘AGT’ singer belted out an iconic ballad

Susan Boyle stunned the world in 2009, and when she returned years later on 'AGT', she had Simon Cowell smiling through the memories

NBC's 'America's Got Talent' is back on screen with its milestone season 20, with Simon Cowell once again taking center stage. Known for his blunt opinions, the 'AGT' creator once confessed to having a terrible day. However, in a surprising turn of events, Cowell was seen beaming with joy when a singer delivered a powerful rendition of an iconic ballad. To add more, Cowell formed a strong bond with this talented singer, who went on to become one of the most celebrated singers.

Susan Boyle performs at the Balboa Theater in San Diego, California (Image Source: Getty Images for Susan Boyle | Photo by Robert Benson)

The singer in discussion is Susan Boyle, who shares a heartwarming bond with Cowell since their first meeting on 'Britain’s Got Talent' in 2009. Boyle made a heartwarming return to 'America’s Got Talent: The Champions' back in January 2019, marking 10 years since she first stunned Cowell and the world with her voice on 'Britain’s Got Talent,' as per Metro.co.uk. In her video segment, Boyle shared how 'BGT' transformed her life, saying, "BGT absolutely changed my life. Before BGT, people saw me as quite ordinary. I lived alone with my cat, Pebbles. Now I've sold over 20 odd million records, even I'm overwhelmed." She also shared her purpose for returning to the stage, as she said, "I'd like to be a champion for those who don't have a voice."

Boyle then performed 'Wild Horses' in front of judges Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum. Her performance was packed with nostalgia and emotion, especially for Cowell, who was visibly moved. "And what's your name?" Cowell grinned. "Oh my god, this brings back so many great memories." Cowell then told Boyle, "I'm genuinely beyond thrilled you're here. America loves you." Soon, Mel B slammed the Golden Buzzer for Boyle's performance, and Cowell joined her on stage and said, "I can't think of any other contestant who has defined this show better than you, if I'm honest with you. You've made a big difference to a lot of people’s lives, and I'm thrilled you’re here."

Talking about Boyle's famous 'Britain's Got Talent' audition, the singer stunned judges and viewers with the beautiful rendition of 'I Dreamed a Dream.' Cowell was visibly moved by her powerful voice, and the duo even shared playful banter that started early, with Boyle joking about her age, saying, "I'm 47, and that's just one side of me!" as per NBC. Cowell even fondly called her a "little tiger" and sent her to the next round. Although Boyle failed to win the show, she finished second that season, and she and Cowell have remained close.

Over the years, Cowell and Boyle have reunited often and spoken warmly about each other. During a 2023 episode of 'America’s Got Talent,' Cowell talked about Boyle's memorable 2009 audition. Speaking to host Terry Crews, Cowell admitted, "I was having a terrible, terrible day, and I remember saying, 'I really, really hope she’s not gonna sing, 'because there were so many bad singers that day, and I thought, 'I just can’t take another one.'"

Cowell further continued, "Our expectations were quite low, but she is the perfect example of never judging a book by its cover." Praising Boyle's impact, Cowell further added, "She is just the most incredible person. This was a lady who lived on her own in Scotland, and she came on the show and everything changed. Because up until that point, there was a perception that you had to look this way or be this age, and she just changed the rulebook. Full stop."