Even with a judge swap, ‘AGT’ Season 20 looks wilder than ever — just watch Sofía Vergara’s reaction

Brace yourself for a storm of talent as the 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 trailer teases a magnificent new installment. With its signature excitement, the upcoming season is all set to roll out on NBC on Tuesday, May 27, at 8 pm ET. Despite a key judge member being replaced, fans can rest assured as the trailer promises the season to be as entertaining as it can be. Not only that, Sofia Vergara can also be seen in her full element, as the actress is seen screaming at the top of her lungs for a gravity-defying act.

Sofía Vergara arrives at the 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Winner's Red Carpet in Pasadena, California (Image Source: FilmMagic| Photo by Steve Granitz)

The 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 trailer promises a grand celebration of two decades of talent, honoring past winners like ventriloquists Terry Fator and Darci Lynne. Additionally, singers Kodi Lee, Grace VanderWaal, and recent champion Richard Goodall will also be honored in the upcoming season. In the trailer, judge Simon Cowell talks about the show's legacy, saying, "Two minutes could change your life. We're still here 20 years later; who knows what's going to happen next?" as per Deadline. Fellow judge Howie Mandel adds, "We want bigger, better than we've ever seen before."

Jessica Sanchez will also be returning to the AGT stage after 20 years. Sanchez can also be seen in the trailer as she delivers a standout performance, prompting Vergara to remark, "This was a very special moment." The teaser also features the return of Mel B to the judging panel, replacing Heidi Klum. Mel B originally joined in Season 8 and judged through Season 13.

Talking about Klum's departure from the 'America's Got Talent' Season 20, the supermodel is all set to return to 'Project Runway,' which will air a 10-episode season in 2025 on Disney's Freeform, streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. The move raised concerns among 'AGT' fans about scheduling conflicts, though Klum previously juggled both shows from 2013 to 2017. She also continues as host and executive producer of 'Germany’s Next Top Model,' a role she's held since 2006, as per Deadline. Reportedly, Klum first joined 'AGT' in Season 8. She and Mel B left after Season 13 when the panel was refreshed with Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union. After controversy surrounded Hough and Union’s exit, Klum returned in Season 14, joined by the then-new judge Vergara.

Notably, Klum’s exit from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 20 also stirred confusion, especially after a note on the show's official ticketing site for canceled Los Angeles auditions due to wildfires still listed her as a judge. While no one officially commented, sources revealed that the judge swap may have been a business decision, as Klum earns one of the highest salaries in reality TV. AGT's production team issued a statement, saying, "Heidi has been an incredible part of AGT, bringing her signature charm, expertise, and warmth to the show. We are enormously grateful for her many contributions and the impact she has had while celebrating the world’s greatest talent with us. We'd love for our paths to cross again."