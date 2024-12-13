Gnome Advent Calendar on 'Shark Tank': Cost and how to buy delightful calendars

Gnome Advent Calendar featured on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 was founded by Jenna Hess in 2022

Are you looking for some fun calendars this Holiday season? Look no further, as Jenna Hess has designed some remarkable festive calendars specifically for the Holidays. The best thing about these advent calendars is that they are ideal for people of all ages.

If you are an individual who likes to have Holiday traditions, then you can surely grab the Gnome Advent Calendar right away add more excitement to every holiday, and create memories for a lifetime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gnome Advent Calendar (@the.gnome.advent.calendar)

What is the Gnome Advent Calendar?

Gnome Advent Calendar is a company that provides festive holiday countdown calendars to its customers. This woman-owned business focuses on creating cute advent calendars for different holidays such as Christmas, Easter, and Halloween among many others.

The main goal of Jenna is to add joy and excitement to people's lives with her delightful advent calendars. Every day, you can open a small calendar door or a pocket and get enchanted with a special surprise.

Gnome Advent Calendar are festive calendars designed for the Holidays (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Who is the founder of the Gnome Advent Calendar?

Jenna Hess is the founder of the Gnome Advent Calendar. For the unversed, Jenna began her calendar business venture Gnome Advent Calendar in 2022. Without any business degree or background, she has managed to sustain her business in the market with her sheer hard work and determination.

In the last few years, all the products of the company have received positive feedback. As of right now, Jenna has already shipped more than 900 Christmas Gnome Calendars and they are out of stock now.

Jenna Hess, the founder of the Gnome Advent Calendar on 'Shark Tank' (ABC/Christopher Willard)

What is the cost and how to buy Gnome Advent Calendar?

The original cost of the Gnome Advent Calendar's Christmas Gnome Advent 2024 is $188, meanwhile, the Easter Gnome Countdown Calendar 2025 is priced at $166. On the other hand, the Valentine's Gnome Advent Calendar is valued at $145. You can buy these festive calendars from the official website of Gnome Advent Calendar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gnome Advent Calendar (@the.gnome.advent.calendar)

Where is the Gnome Advent Calendar now?

Founded by Jenna Hess in 2022, the Gnome Advent Calendar offers whimsical festive calendars for people of all ages. At the time of writing, this calendar company has over 1k followers on Instagram and more than 500 followers on Facebook.

The main headquarters of the Gnome Advent Calendar are located in Frisco, Texas, United States. Jenna's calendar business is still new and she can use some help from the Sharks to boost her sales.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gnome Advent Calendar (@the.gnome.advent.calendar)

Who will seal the deal?

In the upcoming episode of 'Shark Tank' Season 16, Jenna Hess will be seen presenting her company Gnome Advent Calendar to esteemed Sharks including Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, and Daymond John. It seems like Jenna will walk away empty-handed.

Daymond John on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 7 (ABC/Christopher Willard)

'Shark Tank' Season 16, Episode 7, airs on ABC on Friday, 13 December 2024, at 8 pm ET. Catch the latest episode featuring products like Snow Scholars, Coordinates, Gnome Advent Calendar, and Wildcoat. For those who might miss the episode, it will be available on demand the following day and on Hulu. Additionally, viewers can explore past seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.