KaAn's Designs on 'Shark Tank': How to buy matching family T-shirts featuring relatable slogans

Ashley Green and Kenny Green started their apparel brand KaAn's Designs in their Fort Wayne garage in 2014

Entrepreneurs Kenny Green and Ashley Green are all set to present their clothing company, KaAn's Designs, to the Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, and Todd Graves in Episode 6 of 'Shark Tank' Season 16 this Friday, November 22.

The Greens launched their apparel company nearly a decade ago in their Fort Wayne garage, and now they will be getting the golden opportunity to showcase their clothing line on the ABC show.

What is KaAn's Designs?

Kenny Green and Ashley Green founded the KaAn's Designs clothing brand to preserve family memories. The company offers matching T-shirts emblazoned with relatable slogans and messages for the whole family, and one can also get them customized if needed.

KaAn's Designs' product line also features fancy sweatshirts, tees, sweatpants, pajamas, stockings, backpacks, tote bags, hats, and accessories.

Who is the founder of KaAn's Designs?

Founded by Kenny Green and Ashley Green in 2014, KaAn's Designs is an apparel company made with a vision to provide lifelong memories to families. Ashley and Kenny's three children, Aiden, Noah, and Kensley served as their inspiration for their clothing brand.

Ashley is a teacher-turned-entrepreneur who wanted to create a clothing brand that catered to both children as well as parents. While looking for baby clothes online, Ashley came up with the idea of launching her clothing brand. Soon after, she told her husband Kenny that they could insert relatable quotes on T-shirts that represent diverse families and the rest is history.

How to purchase KaAn's Designs products and what is their price range?

The cost of KaAn's Designs' products ranges from $25 to $85. All of their clothing items can be bought from their official website, Amazon as well as Etsy.

Where is KaAn's Designs now?

Since its launch in 2014, KaAn's Designs has come a long way. Ashley started the apparel company by taking a $200 loan from her father. At that point, Ashley and Kenny were printing T-shirts in their garage. Ashley's teaching experience helped her to connect with the customers effectively. The company made it to Oprah Winfrey's Oprah's Favorite Things List twice in 2020 and 2023.

Now, Ashley and Kenny want to start selling their clothes in small boutiques all over the country. The pair also hopes to expand into the wholesale retail market in the future. Eventually, their main goal is to buy screen printing equipment, which will boost supply while also giving them the chance to help other small businesses bring their dream creations to life.

Who will seal the deal?

Lori Greiner and Todd Graves are likely to show interest in Ashley Green and Kelly Green's clothing venture KaAn's Designs.

