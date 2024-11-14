'Gladiator II' must fix one historical mistake from the OG movie before its too late

While this iconic moment was an important highlight for the first film, 'Gladiator II' seems to have recreated that scene which isnt all that accurate

Ridley Scott’s 'Gladiator II' is on its way to theaters over 20 years after the original made waves and won the Oscar for Best Picture. But, like its predecessor, this sequel is already drawing some criticism for ignoring historical accuracy, something the 'Napolean' director seems unbothered by, as he recently brushed off critiques. Even so, there’s one well-known historical mistake from 'Gladiator' that fans and historians think the sequel should correct instead of repeating.

One of Gladiator’s most iconic scenes shows Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) deciding the fate of a gladiator by giving a thumbs-down to signal death. But according to history, this isn’t actually how Romans used the thumbs gesture. Now, with trailers showing a similar scene in 'Gladiator II', fans are wondering why the sequel is doubling down on a mistake that’s already been called out by historians and viewers alike.

'Gladiator II': What does the thumbs-down gesture mean?

A still from 'Gladiator' (Universal Pictures)

In real Roman culture, the thumb symbol was used but in the opposite way. A thumbs-up gesture actually signaled death, while a closed fist symbolized mercy or sparing a life. Ridley Scott knew about this historical fact even when making the first 'Gladiator', but he chose to use the thumbs-down gesture because it would be instantly recognizable to audiences. This small change created one of the movie’s most memorable scenes but also one of its biggest inaccuracies.

Emperor Geta (Joseph Quinn) repeating the same thumbs-down gesture in 'Gladiator II' trailer (Universal Pictures)

Now, in 'Gladiator 2', the trailers show Emperor Geta (Joseph Quinn) making the same thumbs-down gesture to decide a gladiator’s fate. Given all the critiques the original received for this very detail, it’s a bit surprising to see the sequel stick to it. Scott is known for choosing what looks or feels good on-screen over what’s historically accurate, but many are questioning whether repeating this mistake in 'Gladiator 2' is necessary.

Why 'Gladiator II' must avoid the thumbs-down mistake

Paul Mescal in a still from 'Gladiator 2' (Paramount Pictures/@aidanmonaghan)

The decision to keep the thumbs-down signal might not seem like a huge deal, but to some viewers, it takes away from the film’s authenticity. By repeating this inaccuracy, 'Gladiator II' might sacrifice some of the realistic detail that would make ancient Rome feel more genuine. After all, this sequel already has a powerhouse cast with Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington, so it doesn’t really need to rely on outdated Hollywood tropes. While some fans may be more focused on the action and story, others argue that fixing this small mistake could add something special to the sequel. Adding this bit of historical accuracy wouldn’t just satisfy historians; it could also make 'Gladiator II' feel richer and more true to the era it’s bringing to life.

'Gladiator II' trailer

'Gladiator II' is set to hit theatres on Friday, November 22