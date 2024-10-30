'Gladiator II' already tipped as year's best movie, but for viewers there's only one real star in the epic film

'Gladiator II' has managed to delight many fans but this one character's powerful performance has truly captured their hearts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The highly anticipated 'Gladiator II' has finally made its mark, with early audience reactions praising it as a cinematic triumph and a potential candidate for awards season. Directed by Ridley Scott, this sequel to the iconic 'Gladiator' is being praised for its beautiful continuation of the original film's legacy.

After a private screening in Los Angeles, where lead actor Paul Mescal introduced the film, critics praised the movie for its epic storytelling, stunning visuals, and powerful performances. Mescal, playing Lucius—the son of Lucilla—was joined by a strong cast, including Pedro Pascal and Connie Neilsen. But for many viewers, one performance truly stood out.

Denzel Washington steals the show in 'Gladiator II'

Denzel Washington in 'Gladiator 2' (Paramount Pictures/@cubascott)

In a movie filled with big names and top-notch performances, Denzel Washington’s role has struck a special chord with audiences. He’s not the lead, but critics are already calling his performance unforgettable and predicting it could earn him an Oscar. Washington brings both intensity and depth to the story, adding layers to every scene he’s in. Many who attended the early screening say that he’s the heart of the film, and his presence elevates the whole experience. With fans and critics singing his praises, it seems Washington might just be 'Gladiator II's biggest highlight. If the buzz is anything to go by, he’s well on his way to adding another memorable role to his career—possibly even with another Academy Award to his name.

Fans laud Denzel Washington for his 'Oscar-worthy' performance in 'Gladiator II'

A still from 'Gladiator 2' (Paramount Pictures/@cubascott)

Many fans took to X to praise the film for its high-octane action sequences and stand out performances by the cast, especially Denzel Washington. One fan shared, "Gladiator II is Ridley Scott’s best film since The Martian. A big, bloody and bad ass action spectacle that builds upon the legacy of the original. The film showcases beautiful set pieces and a lot of epic battles. Paul Mescal shines. Denzel Washington chews up the scenery quite a bit here and looks like he is having the time of his life here."

Gladiator II is Ridley Scott’s best film since The Martian. A big, bloody and bad ass action spectacle that builds upon the legacy of the original. The film showcases beautiful set pieces and a lot of epic battles. Paul Mescal shines. Denzel Washington chews up the scenery quite… pic.twitter.com/vkAt3kcfd5 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 19, 2024

A fan wrote, "GLADIATOR II is a true epic and Ridley Scott’s best in years. Paul Mescal is a great action star without sacrificing his indie grit, a worthy heir to the throne. Denzel Washington EATS every line and costume without ever overplaying," while another said, "Lots to enjoy about the scale of #GladiatorII. It delivers grand violent spectacle, commenting on those acts in the process. Like the first, it’s stronger as a crowd-pleasing blockbuster than a story one really needs to take seriously. That said, Denzel is coming for that Oscar."

GLADIATOR II is a true epic and Ridley Scott’s best in years. Paul Mescal is a great action star without sacrificing his indie grit, a worthy heir to the throne. Denzel Washington EATS every line and costume without ever overplaying. #GladiatorII pic.twitter.com/eKY2UqDNPi — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) October 19, 2024

Lots to enjoy about the scale of #GladiatorII. It delivers grand violent spectacle, commenting on those acts in the process. Like the first, it’s stronger as a crowd-pleasing blockbuster than a story one really needs to take seriously. That said, Denzel is coming for that Oscar. pic.twitter.com/dYYblqyijw — PAARONormal Activity Neuwirth 👻 (@AaronsPS4) October 19, 2024

"GladiatorII is an action juggernaut that delivers one of Ridley Scott’s best films. Somehow, on this grand scale, Paul Mescal delivers a very grounded performance. Denzel Washington steals every scene he is in. It's a ruthless, bloody spectacle, and I loved it," wrote a viewer while another commented, "GLADIATOR II was massive! Paul Mescal was charismatic & Denzel Washington was such an entertaining villain. The arena games were imaginatively brutal! Baboons, sharks, rhinos they were freakin insane! Epic & ruthless. Ridley Scott has done it again."

#GladiatorII is an action juggernaut that delivers one of Ridley Scott’s best films. Somehow, on this grand scale, Paul Mescal delivers a very grounded performance. Denzel Washington steals every scene he is in. It's a ruthless, bloody spectacle, and I loved it. pic.twitter.com/J0OxtwRwHu — Ricky Vàlero (@rickyvalero_) October 24, 2024

GLADIATOR II was massive! Paul Mescal was charismatic & Denzel Washington was such an entertaining villain. The arena games were imaginatively brutal! Baboons, sharks, rhinos 😮 they were freakin insane! Epic & ruthless. Ridley Scott has done it again.#GladiadorII #Gladiator2 pic.twitter.com/cnxoJ5tO4M — Rama's Screen (@RamasScreen) October 19, 2024

One fan shared, "#GladiatorII is the perfect continuation of the original & an epic story in its own right. A fantastic cast, but Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, & Paul Mescal are transcendent! Countless intense blood soaked fight sequences! @GladiatorMovie demands to be seen on the big screen!"

#GladiatorII is the perfect continuation of the original & an epic story in its own right. A fantastic cast, but Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, & Paul Mescal are transcendent! Countless intense blood soaked fight sequences! @GladiatorMovie demands to be seen on the big screen! pic.twitter.com/LH3Z7clqrH — Caitlin Tyrrell (@caitlin_tyrrell) October 19, 2024

An excited fan shared, "GLADIATOR 2 is an absolute triumph, Ridley Scott places you in the action of the arena centered on legacy and honor amping up the blood, battles,and biceps for something so deliciously cinematic and Machiavellian. Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, & Joseph Quinn certified movie stars."

GLADIATOR 2 is an absolute triumph, Ridley Scott places you in the action of the arena centered on legacy and honor amping up the blood, battles,and biceps for something so deliciously cinematic and Machiavellian. Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, & Joseph Quinn certified movie stars. pic.twitter.com/0oy0jjrRUH — Jillian🫧 (@JillianChili) October 19, 2024

'Gladiator II' trailer

'Gladiator II' is set to hit the big screens on Friday, November 15