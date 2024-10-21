‘Gladiator 2’ Critics Review: The verdict on Ridley Scott’s big-budget sequel is unanimous

Directed by Ridley Scott, 'Gladiator 2' stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington

LONDON, ENGLAND: The wait is almost over as the sequel of Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' is soon to hit theaters. The 2000 historical epic film was a massive blockbuster and took home five Academy Awards. Discussions for 'Gladiator 2' began back in 2001, but it unfortunately took two decades for it to materialize. Ridley Scott returns to direct the sequel, reuniting familiar faces like Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi, while also introducing new stars, including Pedro Pascal.

Ahead of its release on November 15 in the UK and November 22 in the United States, 'Gladiator 2' is already creating strong buzz, with critics heaping praises after its special screening. From Scott's remarkable direction to alluring performances from Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington, 'Gladiator II' is here to blow your minds.

Critics give thumbs up to 'Gladiator 2'

Film critics and journalists who attended the first Los Angeles screening have been sharing positive reviews of 'Gladiator 2', building excitement ahead of its release. Clayton Davis from Variety took to X and wrote, "Welcome back to the f****g movies! That sums up Gladiator II. Ridley Scott's best directorial effort since "Black Hawk Down." I found Paul Mescal's work as Lucius to be one of the film's most honest surprises. This is Denzel Washington, having the time of his life in one of his most killer roles yet. A third Oscar could very well come his way. Sound, visuals, costumes, you name it, this movie's got it. Another blockbuster the Academy can most definitely embrace. Let's f****g go!"

Jillian from Offscreen Central wrote, "Gladiator 2 is an absolute triumph, Ridley Scott places you in the action of the arena centered on legacy and honor amping up the blood, battles, and biceps for something so deliciously cinematic and Machiavellian. Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, & Joseph Quinn certified movie stars."

"Gladiator II is the perfect continuation of the original & an epic story in its own right. A fantastic cast, but Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, & Paul Mescal are transcendent! Countless intense blood soaked fight sequences! Gladiator Movie demands to be seen on the big screen!" said Entertainment journalist Caitlin Tyrrell.

Drew Taylor, a senior writer at The Wrap said, "Gladiator 2 is the kind of large-scale filmmaking excellence only Ridley Scott could corral. Everything about it just works. Big Maverick vibes in its ability to conjure the past while adding something new. Bold, muscular filmmaking from a legendary talent."

What to expect in 'Gladiator 2'?

'Gladiator 2' takes place 16 years after the events of the original film, with the plot centered around Lucius, played by Paul Mescal. If you have a hard time recalling him, he is the young son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and Maximus (Russell Crowe). His peaceful life in Numidia is flipped upside down when invaded by Roman forces led by General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal). Lucius is captured and thrown into slavery and forced to fight as a gladiator under the rule of the young emperors, Caracalla and Geta (Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger).

"Years after witnessing the death of Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius must enter the Colosseum after the powerful emperors of Rome conquer his home. With rage in his heart and the future of the empire at stake, he looks to the past to find the strength and honor needed to return the glory of Rome to its people," reads the synopsis for 'Gladiator 2'.

Based on the early reviews, we're optimistic that the film will capture the magic of the original and perhaps even bring home a few Academy Awards.