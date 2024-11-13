From Batman to Jim Gordon, 5 questions we have after The Penguin's explosive finale

Though 'The Penguin' has wrapped up, a few lingering mysteries continue to pique our curiosity

Contains spoilers for 'The Penguin'

HBO's 'The Penguin' has concluded with an epic showdown between Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) and Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti). Oz managed to take out the Falcones and Maronis to emerge as the next kingpin of Gotham's underworld.

With Oz's rise to power, the series has ended tragically for several characters. In an unexpected move, Oz killed Vic (Rhenzy Feliz). He also cleverly set up Sofia and sent her back to Arkham. While the series served an explosive ending, we are still left with several questions. If you have already watched the finale episode, take a look at all the mysteries that must be addressed in a potential Season 2 or Matt Reeves's 'The Batman 2'.

1. Where was Batman?

Robert Pattinson in a still from 'The Batman' (Warner Bros)

There was utter chaos in Gotham's crime world throughout the run of 'The Penguin'. While it was a moment of peace for Batman to do nothing and watch the crime families getting wiped out by each other things went extremely haywire eventually. Sofia orchestrated an explosion in Crown Point, which caused massive damage to life and property. However, the Batman was nowhere in sight.

Till the very end, fans were hoping for a cameo of Batman, which never happened. A hint would have been great to help fans understand why the caped crusader took a backseat in the gang war.

2. What does Catwoman want from Sofia Falcone?

Cristin Milioti in 'The Penguin' Episode 8 (HBO)

In the finale episode of 'The Penguin', Sofia receives a letter from Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in which she claims that they are half-sisters. Now, the series doesn't reveal the purpose why Selina has contacted her, we anticipate that it's a setup for 'The Batman 2'.

Does Catwoman want to join hands with Sofia and take out villains like Oz? The sisters are most likely to become partners for a common agenda and we can't wait to see how their sisterhood unfolds.

3. Is Penguin aware of Eve Karlo's betrayal?

Carmen Ejogo in 'The Penguin' (HBO)

Eve Karlo (Carmen Ejogo) is a prostitute and Oz's lover. In 'The Penguin', when Eve realizes that Oz enabled Carmine Falcone's abuse of women, she sells him out. She is the one who told Francis's (Deirdre O'Connell) location to Sofia. Though Oz managed to win the war against Sofia, his mother slipped into a vegetative state. As he won some and lost some, we wonder if he is aware of Eve's betrayal.

In the final moment, we see him dancing with Eve. Now, Eve's secret may not have been out till now, but is most likely to be exposed one day. With Sofia being framed and sent to Arkham, she might break Oz's bubble and once it happens, he may go after Eve, killing the love of his life.

4. Will Graciela return?

Anire Kim Amoda and Rhenzy Feliz in 'The Penguin' (HBO)

In 'The Penguin' Episode 8, Oz kills Vic because he sees him as a weakness. Vic's death is tragic which has certainly left us sad but we wonder if Graciela would return to Gotham. If you recall, Graciela was Vic's girlfriend who left for Los Angeles and begged Vic to come with her. Before leaving, she learned that Vic was doing the dirty work for Oz. We hope that she comes back to Gotham to meet Vic and once she learns about his death, she might look for revenge or justice.

5. Where Was Jim Gordon in 'The Penguin'?

Jeffrey Wright and Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman' (Warner Bros Pictures)

In 'The Batman', Jim Gordon helped Batman take down Riddler. We were hoping to see him in 'The Penguin' to deal with the gang war. Unfortunately, there wasn't even a glimpse of a mention of this character. Having Gordon investigating the gang war would have been an intriguing part in the series. Even a cameo of him in 'The Penguin' would have sufficed but since he was MIA the entire time, we hope to get justification for the same in the next project.

