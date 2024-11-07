All the signs that point to Batman appearing in 'The Penguin' finale

The finale of 'The Penguin' is approaching and we have high hopes that Batman might return amid Oz and Sofia's chaos

Contains spoilers for 'The Penguin'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Long before 'The Penguin' premiered, fans were wondering if their beloved superhero would make an appearance in this series dedicated entirely to the DC character, Penguin (played by Colin Farrell). Robert Pattinson played Batman in Matt Reeves's 2022 release 'The Batman'. Though the actor will be returning in the film's sequel in 2025, his highly-anticipated cameo in the show has been kept a mystery so far.

'The Penguin' has succeeded in keeping us invested in the chaotic underworld of Gotham City for several weeks now. With one episode left to release, our speculation grows that Batman might actually make an appearance as Oz and Sofia prepare for final showdown.

Gotham's chaos in 'The Penguin' needs Batman

Cristin Milioti in 'The Penguin' (@hbo)

The crime world of Gotham city is in shambles. Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) killed her entire family, took her maiden name, and created a new syndicate, The Gigantes. Meanwhile, Oz killed Sal Maroni (Clancy Brown) in 'The Penguin' Episode 7. Though both the rival crime families have been wiped out, Sofia and Oz are now in a battle for power. With much chaos and the rise of the new syndicate, Batman must return to restore peace and order.

Bombing at Crown Point must draw Batman's attention

Colin Farrell in 'The Penguin' Episode 7 (@hbo)

Sofia and Oz are at war. In Episode 7, Oz calls Sofia for negotiation. But Sofia, anticipating that Oz might have a trap up his sleeve, stays two steps ahead of him. Instead of meeting his demands, she causes an explosion at Oz's headquarters Crown Point. The bombing has caused major destruction, with heavy loss of life and property. Now ideally, such a level of destruction shouldn't skip the attention of Batman.

'The Penguin' should tease fans for 'The Batman 2'

Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman' (@warnerbros)

We already know that the events of 'The Penguin' follow the 2022 movie. Matt Reeves has also hinted that the series will connect directly to the sequel as well. Now we're hoping for a glimpse of Batman in the final episode, setting the stage for the upcoming film, where Sofia and Oz could play even bigger roles.

For now, we are just keeping our fingers crossed for the Batman cameo in 'The Penguin' Episode 8, scheduled to air this coming Sunday, November 10.