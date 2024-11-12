‘The Penguin’ finale points ‘The Batman 2’ to one of the Caped Crusader's most thrilling stories

'The Penguin' on HBO has raised out excitement for Matt Reeves's 'The Batman 2' by dropping exciting clues

Contains major spoilers for 'The Penguin'

'The Penguin' on HBO has been making a buzz for its explosive ending. Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) and Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell), in an epic showdown, confronted each other in high-stakes drama. The finale also delivered a powerful setup for 'The Batman 2', hinting where Gotham's criminal landscape is headed and how Batman may be pulled into this darkest version of the city.

If you have already watched the finale, you must have been blown away with multiple cues of what to expect next in Matt Reeves's 'Batman' franchise. Oz destroys the Falcones and Maronis to become the next kingpin of Gotham while Sofia finds herself back in Arkham Asylum. In case you missed it, here's how 'The Penguin' finale serves us a perfect setup for 'The Batman 2':

Catwoman contacts Sofia Falcone in 'The Penguin' finale

Cristin Milioti in 'The Penguin' Episode 8 (HBO)

In 'The Penguin' Episode 8, we see Sofia back in Arkham where Dr Julian Rush (Theo Rossi) is once again her doctor. He pays a visit to her cell and tells her about all the letters, rants, and marriage proposals sent in her name. He then tells her about one letter that caught his attention. The letter is from Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, who reveals that they are half-sisters. There's a mild smile on Sofia's face as the scene ends.

By introducing this connection, the series teases that 'The Batman 2' could explore the complex Falcone family saga from 'The Long Halloween'. This raises our hope for Sofia's comeback and with Batman in the picture things are bound to get dramatic more than before.

'The Penguin' hints at Batman's arrival

A still from 'The Penguin' (HBO)

In the last scene of 'The Penguin' finale episode, we see Oz in his penthouse, dancing with Eve Karlo (Carmen Ejogo). As the camera zooms out of the building, the Bat signal takes over the skyline. This gives fans a haunting reminder of Batman's unfinished business in Gotham.

Now, when the crime families are done killing each other and one kingpin has emerged, it's time for Batman to arrive on the scene. We couldn't be more excited to see the Caped Crusader take down Gotham's deadliest villain, Oz.

When will 'The Batman 2' release?

Matt Reeves has planned two sequels of his 2022 film 'The Batman'. The second part is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. 'The Batman 2' will bring back Robert Pattinson in the role of Batman and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. The film is being produced under the banner of Warner Bros Pictures and DC Films.