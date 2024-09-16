Emmys 2024: Iconic on-stage TV reunion leaves fans emotional

The 2024 Emmys was hosted by the talented father-and-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The biggest night of television is back with the 76th Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15. The annual award ceremony, hosted this year by the father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, is a hot topic of discussion, with many Hollywood bigwigs in attendance and the best of the year taking home big wins.

However, what piqued viewers's interest the most was a reunion that caught many off guard. Yes, we are talking about the unexpected reunion of the 'Schitt's Creek' cast, as presenters Dan and Eugene Levy were joined onstage by former co-stars Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy. The reunion of the popular comedy ensemble, which ended in 2020, added nostalgia and excitement to the event and was well-received by fans. O'Hara, who portrayed Moira Rose, presented the award for Outstanding Comedy Series to 'Hacks.'

Fans are thrilled with the reunion of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ cast at the 76th Emmy Awards Ceremony

The hosts of the evening Dan and Eugene Levy welcomed Annie Murphy on 2024 Emmy's stage (X/@leoniewoolf)

As soon as the nostalgia-infused mini-reunion unfolded on the Emmy stage, many fans took to X to express their delight. One fan wrote, "CRYING AT THIS SCHITT’S CREEK REUNION I LOVE THEM SO MUCH."

CRYING AT THIS SCHITT'S CREEK REUNION I LOVE THEM SO MUCH 😭🥰 #Emmys

Another fan added, "This was such a lovely way to close out the night. Because only seeing half of Schitt's Creek didn't feel right."

This was such a lovely way to close out the night. Because only seeing half of Schitt's Creek didn't feel right. #Emmys

"SCHITT’S CREEK REUNION ON STAGE!," added another fan.

One excited fan wrote, "AAAHHH schitt’s creek reunion at the #Emmys!!!"

An emotional fan stated, "The #Emmys ending with the Schitt’s Creek Family reunion. The best. I’m cryinggg."

Another added, "The Emmys gave us the gift of a Schitt's Creek reunion!"

the emmys gave us the gift of a schitt's creek reunion !!!

What is the plot of ‘Schitt’s Creek’?

Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, and Dan Levy in a still from 'Schitt's Creek' (@cbc)

'Schitt's Creek', created by the acclaimed father-and-son duo Eugene and Daniel Levy, follows the story of a family that falls into bankruptcy suddenly and must struggle for survival. The narrative follows Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), his wife Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara), and their children David Rose (Dan Levy) and Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy), whose lives take a drastic turn when they lose their fortune. With nowhere to go, the family relocates to a rural town called 'Schitt's Creek' in Canada. Throughout 6 seasons, a series of events unfold as the family struggles to adapt to their new circumstances.