‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34 gears up for TikTok Night — and 3 celebrity couples are on thin ice

Frontrunners Robert Irwin and Whitney Leavitt hold strong, but three 'DWTS' pairs face mounting risks of elimination

The ballroom floor may sparkle with sequins and smiles, but behind the glitter, tension is mounting. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is heading into its TikTok Night theme, and after last week’s eliminations, fans are already bracing themselves for yet another painful goodbye. During the competition’s second week, ABC stunned audiences by sending home not one but two celebrities: actor Corey Feldman and former NBA champion Baron Davis, as per PEOPLE. Alongside their professional partners, Jenna Johnson and Britt Stewart, the pair made an emotional exit.

Now, as TikTok Night promises to bring flashy routines inspired by viral trends and dance challenges, another celebrity is set to be shown the door. The looming question is: who will it be? Some competitors have made their cases clear early on. Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, partnered with pro Whitney Leavitt, has consistently wowed the judges. The pair has become fan favorites, and their top scores suggest they won’t be facing the elimination spotlight anytime soon. Among the celebrities facing the most scrutiny is Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying. When the season began, many believed Hoying and partner Rylee Arnold could be legitimate contenders for the mirrorball trophy.

However, their early routines have struggled to connect with the judges. Their One-Hit Wonders Night Cha Cha earned a modest 18 out of 30, leaving them just one step above last place on the leaderboard. With an average score of only 14 so far, Hoying’s chances rest less on technique and more on his loyal fan base. If his fans continue turning out in force, Hoying may have time to regain momentum and impress the judges with stronger performances. Comedian Andy Richter faces a steeper climb. The late-night funnyman is paired with Emma Slater. But their effort hasn’t been enough to save him from the judges’ critiques.

His week two score of 16 points was the lowest among the remaining competitors, and his season average sits at 12.5, according to Daily Express US. At 58, Richter is the oldest contestant this year, and while age brings wisdom, it also makes the grueling rehearsal schedule more demanding. Unless fans rally behind him, Richter may be the one asked to hang up his dancing shoes next. Perhaps the most intriguing case is Hilaria Baldwin. Dancing with veteran pro Gleb Savchenko, Baldwin has delivered strong technical performances, landing only a point shy of the top competitors in both opening weeks. On paper, she looks like a clear frontrunner. But the story on social media tells a different tale.

Baldwin continues to face widespread criticism over her past controversies, including backlash related to her accent and questions about her background in dance. Despite her strong scores, the negative sentiment has made her one of the most polarizing figures of the season. Viewers saw the impact of this during One-Hit Wonders Night when Baldwin and Savchenko were the last couple declared safe, despite outperforming many others on the leaderboard. If public perception outweighs her performance scores, Baldwin could be the next to go. The suspense lifts on Tuesday, September 30, as TikTok Night determines who will be the next celebrity sent home.