Will Eric Roberts be eliminated next? 'DWTS' Season 33 contestant's messy missteps can lead to his downfall

'DWTS' Season 33 contestant Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart performed Waltz during Oscars Night

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 contestant Eric Roberts has been struggling to show his flawless dance moves. The ABC show contestant and his pro partner Britt Stewart recently performed a Waltz to the iconic theme song of 'The Godfather'. While Eric's dedication and hard work shone through in this performance, there's still plenty of room for growth.

Eric has been having fun and enjoying his time on the stage but the ABC show is a dance competition where the other contestants are eyeing to defeat him for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Eric embodied his character with elegance and grace but there were a lot of errors in his footwork.

Talented performers Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov, along with Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa, have recently found themselves on the chopping block, and Eric could be next in line. The viewers are expecting Eric to be eliminated in the upcoming episode if he keeps stumbling over his blunders.

'DWTS' Season 33 judges' criticism drags Eric Roberts to bottom spot

'DWTS' Season 33 contestants Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart received a 4 from Derek Hough, 5 from Bruno Tonioli, and 6 from Carrie Ann Inaba with a total of 15. The performers' total score remained the same as the previous week which landed them in trouble. Additionally, Eric and Britt received the bottom spot on the judges' scoreboard which made them closer to the eviction.

The duo's performance was quite simple and Eric was criticized for his footstep mistakes. Meanwhile, Bruno suggested that Eric had the gravitas and presence and tried more content, but he made mistakes and needed more rotation. Carie Inn was the only judge who appreciated Eric's effort and called praised his class, elegance, and suave moves.

'DWTS' Season 33 star Eric Roberts revisits his iconic moment of the 1986 Oscars

'DWTS' Season 33 pro Britt Stewart tried to help Eric Roberts regain his confidence following his unfortunate premiere performance, but he was taken on a trip down memory lane. Eric and Britt visited 'The Godfather' exhibit at the Academy Museum, where they revisited the moment he was nominated for an Oscar for 'Runaway Train.'

The interaction between the dance partners was genuinely touching and surreal. Eric became emotional as he remembered being in the presence of legends. He acknowledged feeling special and proud, stating, "It's overwhelming to go back to that memory because it was a dream come true to the ninth degree."

Catch stirring 'DWTS' Season 33 performances on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.