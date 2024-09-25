Did Anna Delvey deserve a second chance? 'DWTS' Season 33 contestant brings Julia Fox to support her sob story

'DWTS' Season 33 partners Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa faced elimination

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing with the Stars' Anna Delvey's ballroom debut faced brutal backlash from the viewers which also led to her elimination. The convicted con artist was disappointed with the online hate comments but notably received support from Julia Fox. Just before Anna's Oscars Night performance, Julia sent a video to Anna slamming the hate comment.

She insisted that Anna was young when she committed the crime but now it's her time to shine. The actress further claimed that she was disappointed to see "the people being so nasty because if it were their sister or their mother they'd be all for a second chance." Anna has already served her sentence for her past misdeeds and deserves a fresh start to embrace a life of freedom.

However, the ABC show has provided a huge platform to Anna, putting her in the center of the spotlight all over again, and bringing Julia on the ABC show was her biggest gameplay. The 'DWTS' show gig has only glorified her crime even more and her deserving elimination came at the perfect time. Anna has been trying to win over the viewers with her sob story but the audience has shown that they are more clever than the con artist.

'DWTS' Season 33 star Anna Delvey received support from Julia Fox (@abc)

'DWTS' Season 33 star Anna Delvey spotted crying on the bathroom floor amid negative criticism

'DWTS' Season 33 star Anna Delvey was spotted crying in the bathroom reeling from the backlash following her ballroom debut. Ezra Sosa shared a heartfelt video defending the con artist and admitted that he was left heartbroken after watching Anna crying.

Ezra was determined to create a memorable experience for Anna but the backlash made things hard for him. He acknowledged that he couldn't condone Anna's past, yet he felt a deep sense of disappointment that the audience couldn't glimpse the Anna he knows and sees every day.

'DWTS' Season 33 star Ezra Sosa defended Anna Delvey after she was spotted crying on bathroom floor (@abc)

Anna Delvey receives support from 'DWTS' Season 33 judges

'DWTS' Season 33 contestant Anna Delvey has been receiving immense support from the entertainment world including ABC show judges. Anna performed a quick step to the Devil Wears Prada theme, 'Suddenly I See', during Oscars Night and received compliments from the judges.

The judges, especially Carrie Ann Inbala, have shown favoritism towards the con artist and skipped giving criticism despite her noticeable missteps. Carrie extended her support in the latest episode also and insisted her to embrace the ABC show experience fully.

Anna Delvey receives support from 'DWTS' Season 33 judges (@abc)

Catch stirring 'DWTS' Season 33 performances on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.