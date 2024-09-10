Pro & Con on 'DWTS': Ezra Sosa bedazzling Anna Delvey’s ankle monitor sparks outrage over 'white privilege'

Many stars came forward to condemn Anna Delvey's participating in 'DWTS'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: On 'Dancing with the Stars', professional dancer Ezra Sosa sparked a heated debate after live-streaming himself bedazzling the ankle monitor of his celebrity partner, Anna Delvey. Delvey, known for her criminal past, is currently on house arrest and required to wear the monitor. While some fans found the act humorous, others criticized it as an example of "white privilege," questioning whether another criminal in Delvey's position would receive the same lighthearted treatment.

One fan remarked, "Ezra understands the assignment," praising him for making the best of a controversial situation. However, others felt that the act downplayed the seriousness of Delvey's crimes. The outrage centers around the idea that Delvey, a white woman with a high-profile background, is being treated with more leniency and humor than someone else might be in her position.

How is Anna Delvey participating in ‘DWTS’ Season 33 amid facing deportation proceedings?

Anna Delvey, the socialite at the heart of the hit series 'Inventing Anna', has been cleared to compete in 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 amidst deportation proceedings against her. Serving house arrest in Manhattan for overstaying her visa, Delvey received special permission from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to head to Los Angeles to appear on the show.



She'll still be sporting her court-ordered ankle monitor with a little extra sparkle to match her overall aesthetic. This arrangement has made it possible for her to participate in the competition, but it's far from the end of her legal odyssey, which may still result in her deportation.

Anna Delvey is a convicted felon (@abc)

'DWTS’ star Anna Delvey asks Whoopi Goldberg to get ‘facts right’ amid being slammed

Anna Delvey has fired back after Whoopi Goldberg ranted against her casting on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33. On 'The View', Goldberg, in outrage, declared it incomprehensible that Delvey-a convicted con artist who is still potentially facing deportation-was allowed to compete in the dancing competition. In a statement to Page Six, Delvey denied the claims of Goldberg that she was supposed to still be in prison and said she had paid all her debts and served all of her time.

She dared Goldberg to correct the information but also wanted to make sure her viewers at home didn't forget to vote for her on the show. "While you are entitled to your own opinions, you should at least get your facts straight," Delvey said to ETonline. Setting controversy aside, Delvey is, however, pretty determined to go home with that DWTS Mirrorball and is dancing alongside pro Ezra Sosa.