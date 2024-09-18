Will Tori Spelling be first to face elimination? 'DWTS' Season 33 contestant’s shaky performance risks disaster

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 contestant Tori Spelling admitted to having little dance experience, a fact that was evident in her performance during the premiere episode. She appeared visibly nervous and struggled on the dance floor, resulting in a performance that did not go well.

Tori felt a bit relieved when she learned her partner would be the exceptionally talented pro-Pasha Pashkov. Despite his expertise, it seemed like even the pro dancer couldn't save the reality star from facing the threat of imminent elimination. She performed Foxtrot form and chose the song 'Trustfall' by Pink. Tori's performance came across as shaky and vulnerable, and she will need to overcome her timidity to improve. The stiffness and tension in her less-than-perfect moves only compounded the struggle. While the judges acknowledged her potential, her score of 17 out of 30 puts her at risk of being the first contestant eliminated this season.

'DWTS' contestant Tori Spelling claims to reject previous seasons

In the pre taped interview, 'DWTS' contestant Tori Spelling has revealed that she has been offered to join the ABC show for all 22 seasons. However, the reality star chose to decline these offers until she turned 50. Tori explained that recent personal challenges have inspired her to embrace new experiences and take to the dance floor.

She confessed, "I'm going through a really public divorce. Everything I thought I was has been burned to the ground. I'm really to find myself again in front of millions of people." However, after the shaky performance, Tori admitted, "This is like really out my comfort zone, but I really was terrified, but I really went for it and I believed in myself."

Dance Pro Pasha Pashkov pours support to Tori Spelling

'DWTS' Season 33 dance pro Pasha Pashkov has been supportive of his stage partner Tori Spelling and hoped to win. He shared a series of photos with Tori and promoted their gig in an Instagram post. Pasha wrote, "Tori, you took your first dance steps only two weeks ago and I cannot wait for you to show your fans tonight what can be achieved when you truly put your heart into it."

Pasha added, "You're a fighter, a go-getter [and] a true artist and I'm so proud of you!" However, Tori also appreciated Pasha's partnership and penned, "She believed… what an incredible journey #DWTS has been so far. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner than @pashapashkov. 🕺"

