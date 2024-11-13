'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba fights to clear her name amid alleged biased scoring backlash

'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba has made several attempts to defend herself from the scoring controversy

'Dancing With The Stars' judge Carrie Ann Inaba has recently faced harsh backlash and alleged accusations of biased scoring. The ABC show viewers alleged that Carrie Ann has been unfairly giving lower scores to the female contestants, despite their immense talent and outstanding performances. The judge's lower score has led to multiple eliminations including, Jenn Tran.

Carrie Ann Inaba has made several attempts to defend herself from the scoring controversy in a series of interviews but struggled to repair her reputation. However, her latest effort to mend her image inadvertently deepened the divide. During the recent episode, she responded to the accusation of male favoritism accusations by awarding higher scores to the female contestants. However, this move only sparked further debate. The ABC show judge has targeted Joey Graziadei despite having flawless moves. In an attempt to overcompensate, she made the biggest blunder of all while trying to salvage her reputation. Carrie Ann should focus on evaluating contestants' performance instead of being gender-biased.

'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba received backlash for favouritism (Instagram/@carrieanninaba)

'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba gets booed for criticizing Joey Graziadei

'DWTS' star Joey Graziadei delivered a stunning contemporary routine during the 500th episode celebrations of the ABC show, paying tribute to Season 20's Riker Lynch and Allison Holker's iconic performance. However, Carrie Ann Inaba criticized Joey in an apparent attempt to shield herself from backlash. However, the move backfired, and she was met with boos from the live audience.

The ABC show judge criticized Joey and his pro partner, Jenna Johnson, for the lack of "rawness" in the routine, awarding them a 9 and denying the duo a chance at a perfect score. The viewers instantly took to social media to slam the judge and suggested to turn off her microphone.

'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba gets booed for criticizing Joey Graziadei (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Why 'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba should be replaced?

'DWTS' needs a revamp if ABC wants the show to continue to thrive. While Carrie Ann Inaba may have dedicated her entire career to the ABC show, her alleged unfair and biased judging has recently begun to take its toll. Her favoritism and questionable feedback to female contestants can no longer be overlooked.

Additionally, it would be great to see new faces on the judge's chair. Mark Ballas will be the perfect replacement for Carrie Ann as the viewers loved his brief appearance and judgment skills. Mark is a professional dancer and did an amazing job during his latest appearance.

'DWTS' needs a revamp if ABC wants the show to continue to thrive (ABC)

