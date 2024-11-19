'Dune: Prophecy' is headed the same way as 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' unless it makes major changes

'Dune: Prophecy' is navigating treacherous waters, echoing the challenges faced by 'The Rings of Power'

There's one thing common between HBO's 'Dune: Prophecy' and Prime Video's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'- both shows carry the kind of weight most stories can only dream of. They aren't just tales, they're cornerstones of fantasy and sci-fi world. So expectations are supposed to be sky-high every time there is an addition to the franchise.

'Dune: Prophecy' premiered on November 17 with massive buzz among fans. But with high anticipation comes the same fear that loomed over 'The Rings of Power': what if it buckles under the pressure of its own legacy?

'Dune: Prophecy' is burdened with high expectations

'Dune: Prophecy' takes us many millennia before the events of 'Dune' (HBO)

Let's start discussing what went wrong for 'The Rings of Power'. The ambitious project had a hefty investment from Amazon. It had the legacy of beloved films and offered breathtaking visuals. Yet, it failed to charm the audience. The Prime Video series faced criticism for feeling disconnected from Tolkien’s heart and lore. Fans wanted Middle-earth to feel alive with the magic and depth they’d grown to cherish, but instead, they got a pretty shell with inconsistent pacing and characters that felt undercooked.

Now 'Dune: Prophecy' is facing a similarly treacherous path. Based on Frank Herbert's 'Dune' universe and adapted by Denis Villeneuve into memorable movies, the franchise thrives on intricate political intrigue, philosophical depth, and sprawling world-building. As the franchise expands with a television show, one wonders if it would dilute the essence of Herbert’s vision for the sake of broader appeal.

'Dune: Prophecy' opens to negative response

Emily Watson and Olivia Williams in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

Our fears seem to have come true with the premiere of the first episode as comparisons with 'Dune' movies or similar shows have been unavoidable. A fan took to Reddit and wrote, "I feel like HBO did the same thing Amazon did for Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. They see a great trilogy, crafted masterfully, with almost perfection, and create a show based on the same world's history because of its popularity. Then fail to capture even the slightest greatness of the original movie."

Criticizing the show, another fan wrote, "Too much exposition, poor acting, and weak cinematography aren’t just budget issues—they reflect the team's talent. For a show with such potential, more time and effort were needed, especially for a sci-fi production. A year of production feels rushed. While it’s unfair to judge a series by its first episode, great writing usually stands out immediately. Here, all I saw was an exposition dump."

A similar negative reaction from a fan reads, "The exposition dumping, editing and some of the acting is all very off in much if this episode, cinematography was also rather bland when compared to the films ik it's a TV show but it's hard not to compare when they are clearly trying to go for the style if the new movies."

While these fan reactions are self-explanatory, what 'Dune: Prophecy' must understand is that it’s not just competing against modern sci-fi epics, it’s battling the towering expectations of its own fans. Herbert’s 'Dune' isn't a popcorn flick. It’s dense, complex, and unapologetically intellectual. Offering anything less risks alienating its core audience.

Now we aren't saying that the one shouldn't innovate. 'The Rings of Power' emerged victoriously when it comes to its willingness to explore untouched corners of Tolkien’s world. 'Dune: Prophecy' has the opportunity to offer a fresh and authentic take without losing the core essence of the franchise.

Though the first episode opened to mixed reviews, we have to wait for next week's release to see if 'Dune: Prophecy' will weave a story worthy of the sandworms and the spice or if it will crumble under the weight of Arrakis’s twin moons, joining 'The Rings of Power' as a lesson in what not to do.

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 1 is currently streaming on Max

