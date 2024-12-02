'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 finally takes us back to where the sisterhood began

Episode 3 of 'Dune: Prophecy' will finally deliver the much-needed clarity about the roots of Valya and Tula

Contains spoilers for 'Dune: Prophecy'

Two episodes in, and we are now officially hooked on the story of Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson), whose sole mission is to save Sisterhood at any cost. 'Dune: Prophecy' opened to a lukewarm response from fans, but it quickly redeemed itself in Episode 2, raising the stakes for Valya as she faced her enigmatic enemy, Desmond Hart (Travis Fimmel).

On Sunday, November 24, shortly after 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2 was aired, Max released the trailer of Episode 3, giving us a peek into what to expect ahead. The exciting trailer unfolds across two timelines—one set in the present, where Lila meets a tragic fate after taking part in Agony, and the other diving into the youth of Valya and Tula (Olivia Williams).

'Dune: Prophecy Episode 3 will unpack Valya and Tula's past

Episode 3 of 'Dune: Prophecy' will dive into the twisted history of the Harkonnen sisters- Valya and Tula. The flashback is crucial for the narrative uncovering the events and struggles that molded them into who they are today.

Both the sisters share a common family trauma. They also have secrets of their own that bind them together. A deeper look into their troubled past will explain their journey and what drove them to become the formidable forces of this universe. We also look forward to learning more about the old rivalry between House Harkonnen and House Atreides. An exploration of this particular aspect will add richness to the broader story of 'Dune' universe.

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 trailer

When and where to watch 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3?

HBO is following the weekly release pattern of 'Dune: Prophecy'. As per the schedule, Episode 3 will be available on Sunday, December 1 at 9 PM ET. You can watch it on HBO or stream it on Max.

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 3 is titled 'Sisterhood Above All' and will have a runtime of one hour. The series has a total of six episodes, with the final one releasing on December 22.