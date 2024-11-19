'Dune' fans pick their favorite 'Dune: Prophecy' character after that intense scene

'Dune: Prophecy' has opened to a lukewarm response, but one scene has definitely left fans intrigued about what’s next

HBO's 'Dune: Prophecy', in its bold attempt, is pulling us into uncharted territory within the familiar sands of Frank Herbert’s universe. Set 10,000 years before the events of 'Dune', the series explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit by bringing focus on sisters Valya (played by Emily Watson) and Tula (Olivia Williams).

The debut episode earned lukewarm response from fans of the franchise but one explosive twist has made fans intrigued for further episodes. We are talking about Desmond Hart, a man whose mere presence has fractured the lore as we know it. Played by Travis Fimmel, Desmond’s arrival comes with the kind of intensity that makes you question everything you thought you knew about Dune’s mythos.

Desmond Hart's one scene in 'Dune: Prophecy' has got everyone talking

Travis Fimmel in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

Desmond Hart is a charismatic soldier with mysterious past. His backstory feels like something ripped from the pages of an epic, which includes the attack on his crew, his survival against a sandworm, and his claim of a newfound power. Then there’s the scene. Yes, that scene where Desmond, in a blaze of cold fury, burns a child alive using only his mind.

For a franchise rooted in intrigue, political drama, and prophecy, this was an unexpected and chilling escalation. This newfound, telekinetic pyrokinesis has certainly left everyone wondering if the show is taking a supernatural turn. And then, it also brings us to question if Desmond is a hero or a villain to the story. It's hard to answer for now as in 'Dune' universe morality is never black and white.

Fans will be watching 'Dune: Prophecy' for Desmond Hart

Travis Fimmel in 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

For fans of Frank Herbert's novels and Denis Villeneuve's movie adaptations, the HBO series has been a letdown. Fans have been calling it out for its "bland" cinematography and mediocre acting. But Fimmel's character has stood out amid all the things that disappointed the fans. Drawn to his chaotic charisma, a fan wrote on Reddit, "I like Desmond Hart, intrigued to find out what's going on with him (or maybe I just like seeing Travis Fimmel play an insane soldier in a weird sci fi universe again), so that's my main hook going forward."

Sharing similar thoughts, another fan wrote, "Desmond hart and the emperor are the only good things. Both cuz we have no idea what really on their mind, we only get a glimpse."

Travis Fimmel's character in 'Dune Prophecy' has one drawback

A still from 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

Desmond Hart is undeniably the most intriguing character in 'Dune: Prophecy' so far. However, Travis Fimmel struggles to step out from the shadow of his iconic roles in 'Vikings' and 'Raised by Wolves', leaving his portrayal feeling somewhat familiar. Fans have labelled him 'Space Ragnar' after the debut of 'Dune: Prophecy' as Fimmel played Ragnar Lothbrok in four seasons of 'Vikings'.

A fan wrote on X, "Fimmel is kinda doing Ragnar from Vikings which is going to be very entertaining, sci-fi space Viking that might be a clone / robot, sign me up." Another fan tweeted, "Solid first episode! Space Ragnar is already stealing the show. Who else thinks he’s destined for greatness?"

Fimmel is kinda doing Ragnar from Vikings which is going to be very entertaining, sci-fi space Viking that might be a clone / robot, sign me up. — take care of your mentals (@RJSurdyk) November 18, 2024

Making comparisons with his character of a soldier in 'Raised by Wolves', a fan pointed out, "The costume, the makeup, the mannerisms - its like he moved from one set to another."

"It feels like they just took his unresolved character arc from Raised by Wolves and moved it over to this show lol," said another Reddit user.

'Dune: Prophecy' certainly has a lot to rectify and it starts with offering the characters that feel more authentic and close to 'Dune' universe. We are currently seated to watch how things unfold between Desmond and sisterhood but at the same time, we are hoping that Fimmel overcomes the shadows of his previous characters and offer us a new adventure.

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 1 is now available to stream on Max

