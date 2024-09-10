Is 'Dune 3' happening? Director Denis Villeneuve offers clarity on the future of franchise

The wait is over as Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that 'Dune: Part 3' is in development

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that 'Dune: Part 3' is in the works. This comes after the successful release of 'Dune: Part Two', which hit theaters earlier this year. Despite some delays, the second installment received rave reviews and performed well at the box office. The wait for 'Dune: Part Two' was well worth it as the movie received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The film's talented cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Josh Brolin, brought the beloved characters of Frank Herbert's novel to life in a way that captivated viewers worldwide. And the good news is, most of them are expected to return for the next chapter!

Director Denis Villeneuve shares an important update on 'Dune: Part 3'

Director Denis Villeneuve opened up about 'Dune 3' at the Toronto International Film Festival during an interview with Variety. When asked if a script exists, he confirmed it's "in the works" and joked that's why he can't stay long at the festival! Villeneuve also expressed joy about the success of 'Dune: Part Two'. He felt more connected to audiences this time around, unlike the pandemic release of 'Part One'.

He said, "I think that was very moving because when I did part 1, and when it was released, it was at the end of the pandemic. So I didn't have the chance to be in contact with the audience. It was like more of a, I felt disconnected with the audience. So when we did the tour for Part Two, and we felt the joy and the appetite for the second film, that really went straight to my heart to see how much people were waiting for the film and ready to love it."

Is 'Dune: Part 3' Denis Villeneuve's next big movie?

It's time to witness more epic adventures in Arrakis! Denis Villeneuve is working on 'Dune 3', which is set to release on December 18, 2026. This timing is perfect for awards season and avoids competing with other big films. Rumors suggest 'Dune 3' is Villeneuve's next project, which means a change in plans.

He was originally supposed to work on 'Nuclear War: A Scenario' next. However, with pre-production underway, filming should start next year. The first two 'Dune' movies were a hit, so expectations are high. Luckily, things are going smoothly so far, making it likely that 'Dune 3' will be just as great.