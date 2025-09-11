New Yorker who lost 200 lbs screams with joy after winning car in unforgettable ‘Wheel of Fortune’ moment

After shedding 200 pounds through sheer dedication, Gabriel Berkowitz from New York had the night of his life on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Winning moments on 'Wheel of Fortune' usually brim with surprise and celebration. In one heartwarming instance on the show, a player's wild celebration has become the talk of the town. The player, after winning a car, shrieked wildly and was seen celebrating excitedly. In addition, his inspirational journey of losing 200 pounds is also grabbing major appreciation, making for a stellar 'Wheel of Fortune' moment.

Screenshot of Ryan Seacrest from 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025 episode (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant Gabriel Berkowitz from West Hempstead, New York, had a huge night, winning a car in the Bonus Round after picking unusual letters and solving the puzzle immediately, as per TV Insider. Berkowitz, who recently lost 200 pounds by running and is training for a full marathon, faced off against Henry Stevenson III from Texas and Ramona Van Meter Benson from Georgia on the Tuesday, September 9 episode.

He dominated early, solving both Toss Ups, then banking $15,000 by cracking the crossword puzzle "In My Closet: Sweaters, Robe, Skeletons, Ties." Stevenson picked up $5,000 with the 'Year of Fun' wedge, while Berkowitz stunned Ryan Seacrest by solving another puzzle with only five letters revealed, earning a trip to California and bringing his total to $29,500. Berkowitz's winning streak continued as he swept all three Triple Toss-Ups for $10,000 and finished the game with the final puzzle, 'Bring Home The Bacon,' ending with $45,500 plus a car. Stevenson walked away with $9,950, while Van Meter Benson, who crochets, didn't win cash but received the show's $1,000 prize.

Berkowitz then advanced to the Bonus Round and chose the category "What Are You Doing?" He brought along his brother, Jake, and best friend, Grace, to cheer him on. After receiving the standard letters "R, S, T, L, N, and E," Berkowitz selected the unusual choices of "J, G, Q, and U." The puzzle appeared as "J_URN_L_NG," and within seconds, he correctly guessed "Journaling." Berkowitz leapt up, clapping and spinning in excitement, before Seacrest revealed he had won a Mazda. His brother tackled him, Grace hugged him, and as Berkowitz ran toward the car as he screamed, "Oh my God!"

The trio continued celebrating wildly as he closed the night with a grand total of $86,560. Fans also praised Berkowitz under the YouTube comments, with one writing, "Congratulations gabriel on winning a brand new car worth $41,060 for a total of $86,560," while another added, "First win in the bonus round of Season 43. What a great way to start with a car winner right away!" A fan remarked, "First bonus round win of Season 43. Way to go Gabriel!! Gabriel rocks tonight!!!!"

In a recent interview promoting 'Wheel of Fortune' Season 43, Seacrest revealed the secret behind the show's famous wheel sound, surprising even co-host Vanna White, as per Fox News. "Do you know the clicking sound? There are rubber bands, like you used to have with orthodontia on your teeth, that's what makes the clicking," Seacrest told Good Morning America on Friday, September 5. White admitted, "Do you know I never knew that?" Seacrest playfully replied, "Well, welcome to season 43!"