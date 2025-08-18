After an impressive $39K run, one tricky puzzle keeps this ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant from a new car

‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans have an expressive way to come forth with their emotions on social media. Ryan Halsey, from Santa Barbara, California, lost a huge prize in the Bonus Round during a March 2025 episode. The contestant played great on the episode, going against Hawanya Jackson-Elliott, from Detroit, Michigan, and Jo Ann Bomkamp, from Woodstock, Illinois. However, it was not luck that pulled Halsey back but something else that frustrated ‘WoF’ fans.

The California native won $1,000 right in the beginning, during the first tossup, answering the puzzle “Hula Dance Instructor,” according to TV Insider. The second toss-up was guessed by Jackson-Elliot, which was “Green Sea Turtles,” which won him $2,000. Moving towards the first puzzle, it was solved by Halsey again, who answered, “Margarita, Mojito, Mimosa, Mudslide.” Soon, Bookamp too entered the game but landed on Bankrupt. Gaining $8,900, Halsey solved most of the puzzles that night, also picking up a Wild Card. However, moving ahead, he too landed on Bankrupt.

Jackson-Elliot then guessed a letter, but that was not on the board. Next, Bookamp once again landed on Bankrupt, as the move went to Halsey again. “Taking a break from social media,” he answered, taking his total to $12,400. Moving into the next round, Halsey landed on an Express Strip, meaning that every letter he guessed would earn him $1,000. Halsey made $13,050 answering “Another perfect day.” The contestant also won a trip to Costa Rica. Playing surprisingly well, Halsey made himself a great fortune. He racked up $39,450 moving into the Bonus Round. He chose the “Phrase” category for his final puzzle.

According to Market Realist, the contestant also invited his parents, Tim and Jerry, on the stage and hoped for a win of more than $100,000, including a brand new car. Picking up his Golden Envelope, Halsey was given a long four-word puzzle. The contestant was then provided with the standard Bonus Round letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," however, using the Wild Card, Halsey also chose, “G, F, H, and O.” The puzzle read, “_ _O_L_ _E _EL_GHTE_.” The contestant surely needed a few more letters to guess the answer correctly. However, the host, Ryan Seacrest, kicked off the ten-second timer. "I....I....I am delighted," Halsey stated, but could not guess the puzzle. “You were on to it,” Seacrest exclaimed as he revealed the puzzle.

The answer was “I would be delighted.” To the contestant’s dismay, the 'Wheel of Fortune' host who stepped into the shoes of Pat Sajak flipped the envelope, revealing that Halsey had lost an all-new Ford Bronco. Looking at the loss of the contestant, fans of the game show were seen slamming the puzzle. In the YouTube comments section, one fan wrote, "That was a bad choice. I would’ve needed a couple more letters to solve that." "OUCH, THAT HURT!" another one read. Expressing their disappointment, some fans of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ mentioned, "How TF did he not get that Bonus Round!? He was brilliant all night and then...bam!" Some even called the puzzle a “Tough solve,” while another fan simply wrote, “Ouch.”