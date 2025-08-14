After cruising through the game, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player's luck runs out as he loses big on final puzzle

"That was a hard puzzle tonight, and of course, he missed it by one envelope to a million," a 'Wheel of Fortune' fan said.

'Wheel of Fortune' fans were outraged after a contestant missed out on a major cash prize due to a tough puzzle. In an episode, Andrew Goodman, a rabbi and higher ed administrator from Larchmont, NY, missed out on $40,000 in the Bonus Round, leaving fans disappointed. When the game show host Ryan Seacrest asked Goodman to choose a category, he selected “Event.” As soon as Goodman spun the wheel, he got the standard letters "R, S, T, L, N, and E" and a chance to select three consonants and one vowel. At that point, Goodman chose the letters "C, M, D, and O" to round out the puzzle. However, these letters didn't help Goodman much, as only a small part of his final puzzle was visible on the board.

Ultimately, Goodman's final puzzle looked like “__N_ _OL_D__.” While looking at the puzzle, Goodman seemed very confused right from the start. As the ten-second timer kicked off, Goodman had no clue what the correct answer to the puzzle was. Before the buzzer went off, Goodman tried hard to figure out the puzzle, but he failed to do so and said, "It can't be pony... ugh.. nothing." After the loss, Seacrest told him gently,, "You need more."

Soon after, Seacrest revealed that the right answer to the puzzle was "Bank Holiday." Then, Seacrest flipped the Golden Envelope and revealed that Goodman lost $40,000. If Goodman had won the $40,000, he would've walked away with a cash prize of $57,850. At the end of the episode, Seacrest empathized with Goodman and said, "You didn't have enough to work with. I don't think, right there." Despite his loss during the Bonus Round, Goodman went home with $17,850, which he earned by successfully cracking various puzzles in the initial rounds of the game.

Once the episode aired, several fans of the show 'Wheel of Fortune' expressed their frustration regarding Andrew's final puzzle, and many of them felt that the puzzle was too difficult. One social media user stopped by the comments section and wrote, “Who thought of that one, bank holiday? That was a hard puzzle tonight, and of course, he missed it by one envelope to a million. That was really close." Followed by a second user who echoed the same sentiments by writing, "These puzzles are ridiculous. The heck is a 'bank holiday' as an event?"

A 'Wheel of Fortune' fan commented, "Andrew Goodman missed the first-ever million-dollar envelope on the bonus round after passing to E in America. The male contestant doesn't ease the end of the drought, the male's million-dollar envelope does. I feel disappointed about male contestants still not having won or lost a million-dollar envelope on the Bonus Round at Wheel of Fortune since WOF's 26th season in September." Another user went on to say, "I was right at the word 'bank' in the puzzle but was so close to 'holiday' though..." Another netizen remarked, "Passed one envelope from the very heartbreaking loss! At least it was just the minimum cash prize, not the top grand prize!"