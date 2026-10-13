MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘VisionQuest’ showrunner clears up which Marvel shows you need to watch before the Disney+ series

Terry Matalas explains how ‘VisionQuest’ connects to ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Agatha All Along,’ and which show viewers should watch first
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
(L) A still from ‘VisionQuest’; (R) A still from ‘Agatha All Along’ (Cover Image Source: Marvel)
(L) A still from ‘VisionQuest’; (R) A still from ‘Agatha All Along’ (Cover Image Source: Marvel)

WandaVision’ concluded in March 2021 with White Vision, the android S.W.O.R.D. rebuilt, uploading the memories of Wanda’s Hex-based Vision and vanishing into the unknown. ‘Agatha All Along’ began in September 2024 and picked up three years after the events of Westview, following Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) down the Witches’ Road with a teen revealed to be Billy (Joe Locke), the son of Wanda and Vision. Two years later, Vision (Paul Bettany) returns to the small screen in ‘VisionQuest,’ set to debut on Disney+ this Wednesday, October 14, as Marvel promises it to be the series’ trilogy-closing chapter.

A still from ‘VisionQuest’ (Image Source: Marvel)
A still from ‘VisionQuest’ (Image Source: Marvel)

In an interview with SFX magazine, showrunner Terry Matalas was asked whether he had been told to craft a story that closed out that trilogy, and he replied that it was not the case. He described ‘VisionQuest’ as “definitely more of a sequel to WandaVision in a lot of ways.” He further added that it worked as a self-contained chapter telling Vision’s story in different ways that the movies and ‘WandaVision’ could not, including elements of his origin that may stretch further than previously realized. “It really exists on its own. It’s more the Vision story, just because we’re going to dig into so much of who he is in ways that the films and WandaVision couldn’t, including some deeper parts of his origin that may go back even further than what we believed. So it’s very much its own entity, but it does obviously touch upon what has come before for this guy,” he added, as reported by SoapCentral

Speaking exclusively to Polygon about the viewing order, Matalas noted, “We definitely catch the audience up very simply. So it’s not a hard and fast rule that they need to watch. If anything, WandaVision, for sure, because it’s definitely a sequel to WandaVision. There are definitely elements of Agatha that are touched upon, but you can easily grasp what’s going on if you don't have time.” Years have passed since the events of ‘WandaVision,’ which Matalas placed in the same vicinity of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’

A still from ‘Agatha All Along’ (Image Source: Marvel)
A still from ‘Agatha All Along’ (Image Source: Marvel)

‘Agatha All Along’ is significant mainly because of Tommy. Billy, Wanda and Vision’s son, returned as a teenager named William Kaplan after a fatal car accident. In the penultimate episode, Billy and Agatha transferred his twin brother Tommy’s soul into a boy who was about to drown. At the end of the series, Billy and Agatha, now a ghost, started their journey to find him. In ‘VisionQuest,’ Ruaridh Mollica plays teenage Tommy, taking over from Jett Klyne, who played him as a child in ‘WandaVision.’ A bounty on Vision puts both Vision and Tommy on the run, with Paladin (Todd Stashwick) hot on their trail.

The wider Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) also plays a role in ‘VisionQuest,’ with Vision first appearing in the 2015 film ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron.’ Created from Ultron’s synthetic body, J.A.R.V.I.S., and the Mind Stone, ‘VisionQuest’ sees James Spader reprise his role as Ultron, while J.A.R.V.I.S., F.R.I.D.A.Y., and E.D.I.T.H. all appear as personas that Vision converses with in his mind. Meanwhile, the title is a reference to a 1989 Marvel Comics story written by John Byrne, in which Vision is disassembled and reassembled as a colorless version without his memories. Streaming on Disney+ with two episodes on October 14, ‘VisionQuest’ will conclude on November 11.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘9-1-1’ star Oliver Stark suffers broken ankle as 3 others are injured on set
TV

‘9-1-1’ star Oliver Stark suffers broken ankle as 3 others are injured on set

Season 10 of the ABC first responder drama arrives Thursday night, with the spinoff ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ following right behind it
3 hours ago
Zoe Saldana reveals 'micro-disagreements' with Taylor Sheridan over ‘Lioness’ Season 3 finale
MORGAN FREEMAN

Zoe Saldana reveals 'micro-disagreements' with Taylor Sheridan over ‘Lioness’ Season 3 finale

‘Lioness’ Season 3 comprised eight episodes and starred Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, and Michael Kelly in key roles
6 hours ago
Peter Krause’s ‘Line of Fire’ gets promising Season 1 update as NBC orders 5 more scripts
TV

Peter Krause’s ‘Line of Fire’ gets promising Season 1 update as NBC orders 5 more scripts

This comes after the procedural drew 12M cross-platform viewers for its premiere and is outperforming ‘Brilliant Minds’ in the same time slot
7 hours ago
‘Malignant’ star joins Julia Garner in Apple TV’s thriller drama ‘Guilty Creatures’
TV

‘Malignant’ star joins Julia Garner in Apple TV’s thriller drama ‘Guilty Creatures’

Apple TV’s ‘Guilty Creatures’ adds a new star to its cast, joining Julia Garner and Lewis Pullman in a true-crime thriller about faith and murder.
7 hours ago
When does ‘VisionQuest’ come out? Release date, time and schedule as Marvel moves up premiere
TV

When does ‘VisionQuest’ come out? Release date, time and schedule as Marvel moves up premiere

Paul Bettany returns as Vision in Marvel’s 'VisionQuest', a new Disney+ series featuring James Spader as Ultron
7 hours ago
‘High Potential’ to air special episode after Super Bowl LXI as ABC reveals 2027 plans
TV

‘High Potential’ to air special episode after Super Bowl LXI as ABC reveals 2027 plans

Super Bowl 2027 could give ‘High Potential’ its biggest episode yet and we can't wait
8 hours ago
How was Dorothy Thompson’s murder solved? 'The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story' ending explained
TV

How was Dorothy Thompson’s murder solved? 'The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story' ending explained

HBO’s true-crime docuseries revisits a decades-old murder, a property dispute, a long-silent eyewitness, and the disturbing history.
17 hours ago
Disney greenlights project based on bestselling series ‘Artemis Fowl’
TV

Disney greenlights project based on bestselling series ‘Artemis Fowl’

The first novel in the 'Artemis Fowl' series was released in 2001, and since then, the series has sold more than 35 million copies
1 day ago
Jake Johnson teases new Hulu project with ‘New Girl’ co-star
TV

Jake Johnson teases new Hulu project with ‘New Girl’ co-star

Jake Johnson played a major role in the Fox series 'New Girl' from 2011 to 2018
1 day ago
Is ‘Cupertino’ based on a true story? Creators explain the real-life inspiration behind CBS drama
TV

Is ‘Cupertino’ based on a true story? Creators explain the real-life inspiration behind CBS drama

The show’s creators reflected on what inspired the legal drama and how some people feel ‘invulnerable’ to the law.’
1 day ago