‘AGT’ singer’s blend of country, blues, and funk in a groovy performance had judges dancing in their seats

Steve Ray Ladson continues to win over the hearts of the 'AGT' judges, as well as fans, with his captivating singing skills. During the first night of the Live Quarterfinals of 'America's Got Talent' Season 20, which dropped on August 19, Ladson was one of the 11 acts vying for a spot in the finale. In the episode, Ladson performed an original song named 'Boots Like Mine,' with a unique sound he calls Blackgrass Brothercana. With his song choice, Ladson not only impressed the esteemed judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B — but also the studio audience and viewers at home.

Speaking of Ladson's original song 'Boots Like Mine', it had an upbeat vibe with a catchy hook line, "Ain't nobody got boots like mine, Square toe leather crocodile top of the line," that had the entire crowd dancing their heart out. At the end of Ladson's performance, all the esteemed judges were on their feet, except for Vergara, who just didn't want to leave her seat, and it was instantly obvious why.

According to NBC, when Vergara was asked to offer her feedback on Ladson's performance, Vergara told the talented musician, "Steve! I mean, you are a superstar. But to be honest, I didn’t like this song. I loved it!" Soon after, the 'Modern Family' alum smashed the Live Golden Buzzer, which sent Ladson directly to the finale of 'AGT' Season 20. While having a chat with the NBC show host Terry Crews, Ladson shed light on getting the coveted honor in the Quarterfinals and exclaimed, "I feel good… I’m ready to go get down."

Once the episode dropped, numerous fans raved over Ladson's Quarterfinals performance, and many stated that he truly deserved the Golden Buzzer. One social media user wrote, "What a tremendous original song by Steve! He's modern but with a voice capable of old-time blues and country!" Followed by a second user who penned, "Considering how entertaining this was as it implemented more than just singing, this was a deserved golden buzzer." Another netizen quipped, "Yee haw! That’s how you do it! Well deserved to go through to the finals! Way to go, Steve!" An 'AGT' fan commented, "I gotta say, this guy is insane! I'm not a country fan, but I'm here for this performance! I could see him as Burr in Hamilton, actually. He's got that grit and determination in his voice. Good luck in the finals, my man!" Another user remarked, "Unique sound, awesome talent, and your songs have catchy phrases that are fun to sing along with."

It appears that Ladson's unique ability to combine Country, Bluegrass, Blues, and Funk music to make something really gets people dancing. Apart from being a singer, Ladson can play 10 different instruments, including electric bass, banjo, harmonica, keyboards, drum kit, and guitar. On the other hand, when we talk about Ladson's childhood, he grew up riding horses and competing in rodeos. Now, the fans can't wait to see what Ladson has in store for them in the finals set to take place on September 24, 2025.