The real reason why Michael Bublé uses a massive lunch bib backstage on 'The Voice' is oddly relatable

"They make me wear a giant man-bib when I eat my lunch in wardrobe," Michael Bublé said.

'The Voice' Season 28 judge Michael Bublé is going to great lengths to protect his clothes! The Canadian singer-songwriter may be smooth on stage, but he's a bit clumsy when eating with a spoon. Recently, Bublé shared a hilarious TikTok video from the set of 'The Voice' Season 28, where he wore a giant bib to protect his outfit from spilling tortilla soup. "Reason #1,346 why I'm not perfect. They make me wear a giant man-bib when I eat my lunch in the wardrobe. #TheVoice," Bublé captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble)

In the clip, the Grammy winner channels Amaya Papaya from the hit dating show 'Love Island USA' while sporting a giant man-bib. The TikTok video was set to Amaya Papaya’s viral 'This Is Who TF I Am' moment from 'Love Island USA.' The song went viral on social media after the Season 7 Islander sang it to herself in the mirror. Papaya and Bryan Arenales were crowned winners of 'Love Island USA' Season 7 during the July 13 finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island USA (@loveislandusa)

In another TikTok video, Bublé rocked an all-black ensemble with a swanky suede jacket under his protective cloak. "So happy to be back for season 28!!!! I love this crew, and I love tortilla soup," Bublé wrote in the caption of the video. Bublé's fans burst out laughing after learning about his funny admission. One social media user stopped by the comments section of the TikTok video and wrote, "You’re in good company. We’re many." Followed by a second user who penned, "We listen, and we don’t judge."

This marks Bublé’s third time returning to 'The Voice' as a coach. For Season 28 of the NBC singing competition, Bublé will be joined by Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan. The upcoming season of 'The Voice' is set to premiere this fall. Previously, Bublé won the show in his first year as a coach in Season 26. He followed up with another win in Season 27 and now hopes to clinch a third straight victory.

During an interview with NBC Insider, Bublé shared why he loves being a coach on 'The Voice.' At that point, Bublé said, "My favorite part about it was when I had to let people go for the first time, I was upset about it. Until I realized that their lives had changed. Until I realized that their careers had started. They started to create a business that could go on. This is about the artists, for the artists. It’s not about us. We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”