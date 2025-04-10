This dance crew's 'AGT' audition was so hypnotizing, even Simon Cowell was awestruck: 'The best...'

Sofía Vergara couldn't resist hitting the Golden Buzzer after the all-female Lebanese dance troupe, the Mayyas, set the stage on fire

'America's Got Talent' gives people one of the biggest stages in the world to showcase their talents. While the show is always packed with talent, it's only once in a blue moon that a talent comes and knocks it out of the park, leaving the audience stunned and struggling to process what they just witnessed. This was the case with the Mayyas, a Lebanese all-female dance troupe that managed to earn the Golden Buzzer that every performer craves. The Mayyas is the brainchild of Nadim, a visionary dance choreographer who, as described by one of the dancers, "brought a new style and technique of dance to Lebanon."

Nadim spoke about his inspirations, sharing how Nightbirde had been one of his biggest motivators. He explained that her story and performance had deeply moved him, and it was one of the reasons he and the group decided to audition for 'AGT'. When The Mayyas took the stage, Sofía Vergara asked what they were about to perform. One of the dancers cryptically responded, “We’re gonna try and hypnotize you.” Vergara, unaware of what was coming, playfully replied, “We’re ready to get hypnotized.” The dancers then encouraged the judges to move closer to fully experience the performance.

What followed wasn't a performance but an enchantment. As each dancer stood behind one another, they moved like flowing water. Each and every gesture was perfectly timed, with no room being left for errors. As their arms moved in a wave, it seemed almost as if the group had become a singular, breathing entity with one mind, one soul, and one purpose. The group was technically flawless, but that wasn't even the reason why everyone was so mesmerized. The Mayyas had a spiritual and emotional aspect to them; they stirred something deep within you.

As the music faded and the Mayyas' hypnotic movements came to a close, the silence in the room lingered for just a moment longer, as if the crowd needed time to process the magic they had just witnessed. Then with a huge applause, the entire audience, along with the judges, rose to their feet. Perhaps Howie Mandel described it the best as he said, "We watched the movement and the perfection and the amount of time and effort that went into that; we were hypnotized by what you did." Heidi Klum then went on to thank the group for giving the judges a glimpse into their culture.

As Simon Cowell's turn came to speak, a man known not to mince his words, went on to say something extraordinary. "It was arguably the best dance act we're likely to have ever seen." Before the audience could recover from that praise, Vergara stepped in, her voice filled with emotion. "I would be so honored to empower you even more in this journey because you deserve it and I want to be a part of this," as she pressed the iconic Golden Buzzer. The dancers burst into a celebration as Vergara then joined them on stage to celebrate the golden moment together.