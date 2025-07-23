Ventriloquist leaves Simon Cowell blushing on 'AGT' as puppet serenades him: ‘You’re bright red!’

Cowell is not one to please easily, but one performance had him blushing and turning red during the semifinals of 'AGT' Season 12.

'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell is not one to please easily, but one performance had him blushing and turning red. During the semifinals of 'AGT' Season 12, ventriloquist Darci Lynne introduced her elderly puppet, Edna, who confessed that she had a big crush on Cowell. Edna didn't waste any time and sang a beautiful rendition of '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman' by Aretha Franklin, which left the judges and the studio audience in complete awe.

By the end of the performance, Edna was in Cowell's lap. Lynne and her puppet received a standing ovation from the judges Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Mel B, and Cowell. After Lynne's performance, Tyra Banks, the then-host of the NBC talent competition, told Cowell, "Simon, you are bright red. How was that serenade making you feel, Mr. Cowell?"

Cowell playing along asked, "Darci, and what's your friend again?" to which Lynne replied, "Edna." As per NBC, Cowell, though initially at a loss for words, had nothing but good things to say about Lynne and her puppet. He said, "Edna, I've got a bit of a crush on you. Darci, you are in big trouble, but that aside, this was brilliant. And let me tell you why it was brilliant: Because you're funny and you've got a wicked sense of humor, and I'm imagining in my head now, kind of a 'Sesame Street'-type show for you. I think you are heading, when I say big time. This is big. This is where you're heading, young lady."

When it was Mel's turn, she remarked, "You know, I mean the first moment I walked onto this stage, I was just mesmerized. You're self-taught. You're 12 years old. I hit that Golden Buzzer, and I said to myself, 'She could easily win this show 100 percent.' You've just got what it takes. I love you, I love you, I love you. She's incredible." Meanwhile, Klum told the young performer, "My gosh, you really are a class act, and you know what, you're bringing ventriloquism to the next level. Who knew you could make so many different voices? You're incredible." At last, Mandel also raved over Lynne's act and exclaimed, "This is amazing."

As predicted by Mel, Lynne emerged as the winner of 'America's Got Talent' Season 12. During a 2017 interview with The Oklahoman, Lynne candidly spoke about her 'AGT' win and stated how it inspired her to be a more well-rounded performer in the future. "I don't really want to be known as just the puppet girl or just a singing ventriloquist. I want to be known as the performer, singer, ventriloquist, actress, Broadway star, all of it. I want to do it all." Today, Lynne is in the middle of her 'Up Close and Personal U.S. tour,' which will conclude on December 20, 2025, with her final show in Casper, Wyoming.