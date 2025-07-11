‘General Hospital’ star reveals how a massive mishap on live TV nearly derailed her ‘DWTS’ run

Kelly Monaco's run on 'Dancing With the Stars' in Season 1 was nothing short of magical. Despite having no dance experience, the actress learned and improved with every challenge, ultimately grabbing the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. However, even she was not ready for a big mishap that could have ended badly if she had not paid more attention. The situation also marked a turning point in Monaco's 'DWTS' journey, making for one of the most heartfelt moments in the dance show's history.

In an oral history interview with Entertainment Weekly for Dancing With the Stars' 20th anniversary, Monaco opened up about her nerve-wracking wardrobe malfunction during Season 1. For the unversed, in Week 4 of the competition, her skirt began falling apart live on stage, but she pushed through the dance with partner Alec Mazo. Monaco described the surreal moment by saying, "I felt like someone had a laser beam from five miles away and shot my costume. It was a countdown to going live, 'Five, four, three, pop!’ I was like, 'What am I supposed to do?' And then, 'Two, one, pop!'"

Despite the unexpected mishap, Monaco refused to panic as she said, "I know I get at least five counts of a walkover to Alec, walking toward him for our dance. But I remember looking at the judges, looking at whoever, like, 'Is there a stop button? Okay, there’s nothing. I just have to go through it.'" Monaco further revealed, "I don't think I felt more confident in any dance. I was able to persevere and get through the dance with a standing ovation."

Although the judges noticed her struggling to manage her dress, they were also in awe of her resilience. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba remembered the moment clearly as she said, "I'm like, 'Great job. You kept going.' It was magical because it was the first time she got out of her head." Monaco revealed that the incident became a major turning point in her experience, saying, "That was the turnaround of my experience with dance and the show and the audience." She further explained that the vulnerable moment helped her connect with viewers, revealing, "After that, the audience related to me."

The actress also talked about how 'Dancing with the Stars' helped reshape her public image, as she said, "I had only been known as this villain and was only called by my soap name in public." She further added, "This gave the audience a chance to see the real me in a circumstance where you can either fall flat or rise above." Notably, On July 27, 2012, it was announced that Monaco would return for the show’s All-Star Season for Season 15 to compete for a second Mirrorball Trophy,

This time, she was paired with professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy, making a strong impression with their chemistry and growth throughout the season, per the Dancing with the Stars Wiki. Despite strong competition from other past champions and fan favorites, Monaco once again reached the finals, ultimately finishing in third place on November 27, 2012. Her return also solidified her as one of the franchise’s most memorable and beloved contestants.