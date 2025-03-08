Aubrey Plaza reveals her 'sole purpose' in one movie was just to have 'action' with a Hollywood icon

"I don't know what to say about it. I don't want to get in trouble," Aubrey Plaza said when asked about her film with the actor.

It seems Aubrey Plaza and David Letterman developed a great friendship over the years! In January 2014, the 'Parks and Recreation' actress appeared on an episode of 'Late Night with David Letterman' to talk about the final season of the popular NBC television series, and during the episode, Letterman also asked Plaza about her film 'Dirty Grandpa' with the legendary actor Robert De Niro. Letterman went on to ask Plaza, "Aren't you in a film with a big shot Robert De Niro." Plaza cleared out the host's query by sharing, "Um, well, I hope so. I started shooting on Thursday, but I recently just really saw Atlanta, Georgia and um, yeah and yeah so you know, if this doesn't jinx it I hope I don't get fired but that's okay."

Soon after, the 77-year-old stand-up comedian told Plaza, "Fired, they're lucky to have you." Then, Letterman asked Plaza some more details of the project, "What kind of movie is it? Is it a comedy?" to which she responded, "Comedy, well let's hope." Letterman further asked Plaza, "And what does Robert De Niro do in the film?" to which she simply answered, "Uh, know he pays grandpa who's looking for some action. I've never talked about a movie before I've shot it before on a talk show. I don't know what to say about it. I don't want to get in trouble."

After a while, Letterman put forth another question, "But what is your part" While spilling the beans on her character, Plaza remarked, “I play a girl looking for some action and I'm actually you know, my soul, if we're gonna talk about it which we are so I guess my sole purpose in the movie is to have sex with [De Niro’s character].” A shocked Letterman said, "Oh, God, he's like he's at least four times your age." Then, Plaza commented, "Oh, okay. Well, I mean, age doesn't matter."

For the unversed, let us share with you that 'Dirty Grandpa' is a 2016 comedy film that revolves around a corporate lawyer who takes his grandfather to Florida during spring break. Along with Plaza and De Niro, the movie also stars Zac Efron, Zoey Deutch, Julianne Hough, and Dermot Mulroney in pivotal roles. Despite the negative reviews by the critics, the movie managed to gross over $105 million worldwide.

Earlier in the episode, Letterman questioned Plaza about her future plans. Letterman asked Plaza, "What kind of things will you be doing now that you're not on the show?" to which Plaza responded by saying, "I don't know. I have no plan. At all. I was thinking of gaining skills – survival skills. Marksmanship, maybe.” Shortly afterward, Plaza questioned Letterman, “What are you going to do when your show’s over?” In his response, Letterman said, “See, that's the thing. As I was asking you that question. I realized I don’t have an answer either.” As per People magazine, Plaza further asked Letterman, “Do you want to hang out with me? Do you want to take me to the symphony or the Kentucky Derby or something?” Letterman assured Plaza, "I'll take you places. Where do you want to go?" Meanwhile, she retorted, "I don't know, Dave, maybe a Broadway show."

Letterman was apparently not happy with Plaza's idea and quipped, "No, no, because my knees start to cramp." Soon after, Plaza suggested another idea by saying, "Bowling." When we talk about Letterman, he was still not on board with Plaza's plan and went on to say, "I get a bad shoulder, but let's do something do you do you like to travel." Then, Plaza stated, "Yeah, sure. I'll do anything." Letterman asked Plaza, "Do you like being outdoors in the wild?" to which she replied, "Yeah, love the Wild West, really the wilder, the better."