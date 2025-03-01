David Letterman's most tense interview almost got him punched in the face by a Hollywood legend

During the early days of David Letterman's career, he had the chance to interview legendary actor Oliver Reed. While some of Letterman’s guests have walked off in frustration, Reed stayed—but not without having the talk show host fearing for his life. When Reed appeared on 'Late Night with David Letterman' in the 1980s, the interview turned into a disaster when the host pressed him on his alcoholism.

Right from the start, things went wrong. As Letterman stood up to greet Reed, he reached out for a handshake, but instead of a simple greeting, Reed pulled him in forcefully. Letterman, who has never been a particularly large man, was nearly thrown off balance. In response, Letterman sarcastically dubbed Reed’s behavior as 'cute'. Reed, known for his refined British accent, then began speaking in what seemed to be an impression of Sylvester Stallone. Subsequently, he used a racial slur while speaking as if he were a soldier in the Vietnam War. Letterman reacted with mockery, saying, “It's fun to pretend. Isn't it?” About two minutes into the conversation, Reed dropped the fake accent, just as Letterman asked him about his reputation for heavy drinking.

As per The Things, at the time, stories of Reed’s drinking had become known in Hollywood which prompted Letterman to address an incident involving actor Lee Marvin. Reed denied it ever happened but Letterman, undeterred, pressed on. When Reed attempted to change the subject, Letterman doubled down, forcing Reed to remind the host that he had already informed the show’s researchers that he wouldn't discuss his drinking. "First of all, your researcher was told already that I don't want to talk about drinking...So, let's cool that one and get on to a new subject. I love trees and boats." Letterman responded with humor. He said, "So, it's true that you and Lee Marvin had a tree-climbing contest?" At his wit's end, Reed made up a bizarre story about tree climbing, but Letterman quickly steered the conversation back to drinking.

"Now, wait a minute. Do you still drink? I'll get off this in just a second. I just want to, I mean, it's behind you. You don't drink anymore so what we're trying to do is recall a colorful anecdote from your past." Instead of answering, Reed resumed his Stallone impression. Letterman, appearing increasingly exasperated, jokingly asked if anyone in the audience wanted to take over hosting duties. Eventually, he changed the subject, asking Reed where he lived, which had the actor return to his normal voice. Relentless, Letterman brought up drinking again. Looking directly at Reed, he asked if the actor wanted to punch him. Although Reed denied it, Letterman seemed convinced otherwise. Later, he asked, "You'd like to turn my lights out, wouldn't you? Boom and I'm gone."

English actor Oliver Reed (1938 - 1999), UK, 3rd August 1977. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Hulton Archive)

When the interview ended and Reed left the stage, Letterman commented on how tense things had been. Turning to the camera, he said, "Boy, it got warm in here." He and bandleader Paul Shaffer then joked about how the show's producers had no control over what had happened. Reed's interview remains one of the most talked-about moments of his career and was remembered as one of the most bizarre and unforgettable in late-night television history, according to the LA Times.